THIRDREALITY lists a quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of onboard storage, along with integrated wireless connectivity including dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth/BLE, Thread, and standard Zigbee.

The UGen300 is built around the Hailo Hailo-10H processor, which ASUS rates at up to 40 TOPS (INT4) of inference performance. The accelerator integrates 8 GB of LPDDR4 memory, allowing models to run locally on the device without consuming host system memory or CPU resources.

news

Arch Linux-Based ArchBang Linux Distro Introduces New Application Launcher

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 10, 2026



Synced with the upstream Arch Linux repositories, the new ArchBang Linux release (v1001) introduces wmenu, a dynamic menu for Wayland and wlroots-based Wayland compositors like Labwc, as a drop-in replacement for the dmenu application launcher.

The new application launcher can be enabled with the Alt+F3 keyboard shortcut and makes it faster to fire up an application than searching the Labwc root menu. According to the developer, this might be useful for those who don’t have a Super key on their laptop (e.g., when using a Chromebook or MacBook).

