news
Arch Linux-Based ArchBang Linux Distro Introduces New Application Launcher
Synced with the upstream Arch Linux repositories, the new ArchBang Linux release (v1001) introduces wmenu, a dynamic menu for Wayland and wlroots-based Wayland compositors like Labwc, as a drop-in replacement for the dmenu application launcher.
The new application launcher can be enabled with the Alt+F3 keyboard shortcut and makes it faster to fire up an application than searching the Labwc root menu. According to the developer, this might be useful for those who don’t have a Super key on their laptop (e.g., when using a Chromebook or MacBook).