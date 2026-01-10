Red Hat Promoting Hype and Microsoft, Fedora Updates

In this article, we'll explore how to run .NET applications as systemd services using containers. We'll be using the .NET SDK to create the container image and describe various scenarios to publish the image. To deploy our service, rather than hand-crafting the service file, we'll use Podman quadlets.

Why use a container image

When we deploy an application as a systemd service, we need to solve problems that go beyond starting the application. We need mechanisms to distribute the application, handle upgrades, and provide (native) dependencies. Containers provide a solution to these challenges through registries that enable distribution via versioned, tagged images. These images bundle all their dependencies.