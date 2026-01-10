news
Red Hat Promoting Hype and Microsoft, Fedora Updates
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat pledges day-zero support for Nvidia’s newest GPUs [Ed: Publisher paid by Red Hat to produce puff pieces like these]
IBM Corp. subsidiary Red Bait is moving more aggressively than usual to ensure its software stacks are ready the moment new generations of Nvidia Corp.’s artificial intelligence hardware reach the market, a strategy executives said is driven by surging demand for larger and more capable Hey Hi (AI) model architectures.>
Red Hat unveils its GNU/Linux and Kubernetes stack on Nvidia’s Rubin platform [Ed: Seems like slop site]
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install .NET Core SDK on Fedora [Ed: Microsoft would be pleased, freedom lessened]
Red Hat ☛ How to deploy .NET applications with systemd and Podman [Ed: Red Hat under IBM selling Microsoft]
In this article, we'll explore how to run .NET applications as systemd services using containers. We'll be using the .NET SDK to create the container image and describe various scenarios to publish the image. To deploy our service, rather than hand-crafting the service file, we'll use Podman quadlets.
Why use a container image
When we deploy an application as a systemd service, we need to solve problems that go beyond starting the application. We need mechanisms to distribute the application, handle upgrades, and provide (native) dependencies. Containers provide a solution to these challenges through registries that enable distribution via versioned, tagged images. These images bundle all their dependencies.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Community Update – Week 02 2026
This is a report created by CLE Team, which is a team containing community members working in various Fedora groups for example Infrastructure, Release Engineering, Quality etc. This team is also moving forward some initiatives inside Fedora project.