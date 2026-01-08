news

Quoting: Want to try the original KDE desktop from 1996? I did, and it took me back - here's how | ZDNET —

Ah, KDE 1. I remember it well. I was there, back in the beta days of the original KDE desktop, and it was exciting. All of a sudden, Linux wasn't under the thrall of CDE and Fvwm95. We had something modern on the horizon, and it looked to be special.

I still remember the first time I tried KDE 1. I felt as if I'd been beamed into the future of Linux, and what I saw would usher in a new era for the open-source desktop. KDE 1 was light-years ahead of what the Linux desktop had been, and there was nothing that could top it.

Those were days, for certain. I won't call them "the good old days" because I try to live in the now as much as possible. What I will say is that there was definitely an air of palpable excitement in the Linux community.

The development of KDE 1 began in 1996. Thirty years later, there's now a project that aims to bring that old-school desktop back to life. The project in question is called MiDesktop. If you're a fan of old-school Linux charm, you're gonna love this.