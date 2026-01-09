news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 09, 2026



Quoting: CuerdOS 2.0 Skycatcher Xfce: Spanish Distro Takes Chances, Mostly Succeeds - FOSS Force —

CuerdOS is a relatively new distro on the Linux block, targeting stability, efficiency and visual polish by providing its own performance tuning and service optimization layered on top of its Debian “Trixie” base.

Touted on its website as “optimized to the last pixel,” CuerdOS offers a variety of editions, each featuring a different desktop environments, including Xfce, Cinnamon, LXQt, MATE, Gnome, KDE and Budgie, as well as the Sway window manager. We’ll be assessing Xfce today.