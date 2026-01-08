news
Web Browsers/Web Servers: curl, RSS, and More
-
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl 8.18.0
This time there is no less than six separate vulnerabilities announced.
-
University of Toronto ☛ What 24 hours of traffic looks like to our main web server in January 2026
One of the services we operate for the department is a traditional Apache-based shared web server, with things like people's home pages (eg), pages for various groups, and so on (we call this our departmental web server). This web server has been there for a very long time and its URLs have spread everywhere, and in the process it's become quite popular for some things. These days there are a lot of things crawling everything in sight, and our server has no general defenses against them (we don't even have much of a robots.txt).
-
Den Odell ☛ The Main Thread Is Not Yours
Every millisecond you spend executing JavaScript is a millisecond the browser can’t spend responding to a click, updating a scroll position, or acknowledging that the user did just try to type something. When your code runs long, you’re not causing “jank” in some abstract technical sense; you’re ignoring someone who’s trying to talk to you.
-
Pete Brown ☛ An open web that real people can actually use
Maybe that means starting up a small server or instance or domain where some of your friends and family can post. Maybe it means a community co-op that builds this stuff for a slightly larger group of folks and figures out ways to do community outreach. Maybe it means organizing a low-key workshop at your local public library. Maybe it means a hundred other things I’m not thinking of, but someone else might.
-
Bix Frankonis ☛ ‘Quite Achievable’ For Whom?
“If you only read one article about the present state of the web,” writes John Lampard, “make it this one.” Not this one. He’s linking to an essay called “A Website To Destroy All Websites” by Henry Desroches extolling the many virtues of the personal website.
-
Mike Rockwell ☛ Use RSS
Not only is RSS the best way to keep up with websites, it’s also a great way to follow channels on YouTube and the best method for consuming and distributing media in general.