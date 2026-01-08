Web Browsers/Web Servers: curl, RSS, and More

One of the services we operate for the department is a traditional Apache-based shared web server, with things like people's home pages (eg), pages for various groups, and so on (we call this our departmental web server). This web server has been there for a very long time and its URLs have spread everywhere, and in the process it's become quite popular for some things. These days there are a lot of things crawling everything in sight, and our server has no general defenses against them (we don't even have much of a robots.txt).