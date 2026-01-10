news
Games: Steam on ARM64 With GNU/Linux
Linuxiac ☛ Steam Is Coming to ARM64 as Ubuntu Opens Testing via Snap
The testing initiative focuses on a Snap-packaged version of Steam designed to run on ARM64 systems, including modern ARM laptops, SBCs, and servers increasingly used as desktop replacements. For reference, until now, Steam has officially supported only x86_64 systems on Linux, leaving ARM users dependent on unofficial workarounds or entirely excluded from Valve’s ecosystem.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu’s New ARM Steam Snap is Available for Testing
Canonical's ARM64 Steam Snap brings x86 gaming to Ubuntu ARM systems via FEX emulation. Early testing shows 200+ FPS in Cyberpunk 2077. You can help test it.