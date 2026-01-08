news
Free and Open Source Software
Zashterminal - modern terminal emulator - LinuxLinks
Zashterminal is a modern, intuitive, and innovative terminal built with GTK4 and Adwaita. While it offers advanced features appreciated by developers and system administrators, it also stands out for making the command-line environment more accessible, helping those who are just beginning to learn how to use the terminal. Its simplified session management, built-in file manager, automatic color highlighting for improved readability, and a variety of other features bring convenience to users of all skill levels on any Linux distribution.
This is free and open source software.
powerstat - measures the power consumption of a laptop - LinuxLinks
Powerstat measures the power consumption of a laptop using the ACPI battery information.
The output is like vmstat but also shows power consumption statistics. At the end of a run, powerstat will calculate the average, standard deviation and min/max of the gathered data.
This is free and open source software.
Bayesian SSH - SSH session manager - LinuxLinks
Bayesian SSH is billed as an ultra-fast and intelligent SSH session manager with Bayesian-ranked search, fuzzy matching, Kerberos support, bastion hosts, and advanced history management.
This is free and open source software.