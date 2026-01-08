Zashterminal is a modern, intuitive, and innovative terminal built with GTK4 and Adwaita. While it offers advanced features appreciated by developers and system administrators, it also stands out for making the command-line environment more accessible, helping those who are just beginning to learn how to use the terminal. Its simplified session management, built-in file manager, automatic color highlighting for improved readability, and a variety of other features bring convenience to users of all skill levels on any Linux distribution.

This is free and open source software.