Kernel: Bugs' Age, QEMU 10, and Slop in Linux

Linux is a beautiful thing. From a completely open-source base, we have probably ten quintillion different distros that treat us like adults, capable of actually owning, controlling, and tinkering with our software. Including, of course, recent boons for gaming such as SteamOS, Bazzite, and Nobara. But that very same free and open foundation might also bring with it some hurdles, such as longstanding bugs.

Researcher and developer Jenny Guanni Qu recently looked at the Linux kernel's bug fixes and found tons of them stick around for a very long time. As someone who feels the allure of Linux distributions and occasionally succumbs to it before quickly scarpering back to Windows when confronted with bugs—usually small and irksome ones, but occasionally catastrophic—this information does not help me. So if you're the same as me: you're welcome.