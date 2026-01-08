news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 08, 2026



Quoting: Sick of Microslop? New Linux distro could win over Windows 11 haters —

This is markedly different from current Linux efforts on the Windows front, which include Linux distros that are capable of running Windows apps – it goes much further. Ultimately, Loss32 is the whole kaboodle of Windows – File Explorer and so forth – sat on top of Linux.

It's also distinct to ReactOS, although this is a similar idea in terms of being 'Windows without Microsoft'. However, the developer notes: "ReactOS tries to reimplement the Windows NT kernel, and that has always been its Achilles heel, holding it back from a hardware compatibility and stability standpoint.