posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 08, 2026



Quoting: Someone made a sticky notes app within the Linux terminal, and you can download it right now —

Ever since I made the jump over to Linux, I've grown a new respect for the terminal. When I first started with the OS, I feared it, and for good reason; the terminal can easily do damage to your system if you copy-paste the wrong command. However, now that I have some experience with it, I love using it for pretty much everything.

However, some people with far more experience than I can really make the terminal sing. Such is the case of this Reddit user who developed a sticky notes app for the Linux tool. And if you like what you can see, you can install it on your own system with just a few commands.