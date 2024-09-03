Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD)
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (postgresql:16), Debian (dovecot, pymatgen, ruby2.7, systemd, and webkit2gtk), Fedora (microcode_ctl, python3.11, vim, and xen), Oracle (kernel, postgresql:12, postgresql:13, postgresql:15, and python39:3.9 and python39-devel:3.9), Slackware (libpcap), SUSE (cacti, cacti-spine, python-Django, and trivy), and Ubuntu (dovecot).
-
New “sedexp” Linux Malware Remained Undetected For Two Years [Ed: Misdirection]
-
Bleeping Computer ☛ Linux version of new Cicada ransomware targets VMware ESXi servers [Ed: The issue here is proprietary software from the company that violates the licence of Linux]
Cicada3301 is a Rust-based ransomware operation with both Windows and Linux/VMware ESXi encryptors. As part of Truesec's report, the researchers analyzed the VMWare ESXi Linux encryptor for the ransomware operation.
-
Bruce Schneier ☛ SQL Injection Attack on Airport Security
Interesting vulnerability:
…a special lane at airport security called Known Crewmember (KCM). KCM is a TSA program that allows pilots and flight attendants to bypass security screening, even when flying on domestic personal trips.
The KCM process is fairly simple: the employee uses the dedicated lane and presents their KCM barcode or provides the TSA agent their employee number and airline. Various forms of ID need to be presented while the TSA agent’s laptop verifies the employment status with the airline.