Games: Humble Bundle, More Gaming Handhelds Running GNU/Linux, SteamOS 3.7.19
-
Humble Bundle have a nice collection of games for handhelds | GamingOnLinux
Gaming on the go doesn't have to be boring, so check out the Decked Out Collection Humble Bundle for some interesting picks. If you're gaming on the likes of the Steam Deck, Legion Go, ROG Ally or anything else — these are for you.
-
Popular mobile creature collector EvoCreo now available on PC | GamingOnLinux
Over a decade after being originally released for mobile and amassing lots of happy players, EvoCreo has arrived on PC with Linux support. Who needs Pokemon eh?
-
Mesa RADV driver on Linux looks set for a big ray tracing performance boost | GamingOnLinux
One thing currently a bit lacking on Linux is the performance of ray tracing with the open source Mesa RADV driver, but a big improvement is coming. And to no surprise, it's thanks to funding from Valve as they continue to improve Linux graphics drivers.
-
See the new trailer for Antivirus Survivors 2003 Professional taking survivor-likes to an infested family computer | GamingOnLinux
Wipe away infections from the family computer in the nostalgic Windows XP styled Antivirus Survivors 2003 Professional later this year, with a new trailer live. Covered previously on GamingOnLinux back in September 2025, I am genuinely looking forward to this one because it brings all the fun of bullet heaven survivor-likes to quite an amusing setting.
-
Sprint City from the creators of SpeedRunners sounds like a great spiritual successor | GamingOnLinux
Sprint City has been revealed by the original creators of SpeedRunners, a new movement-focused racing platformer that looks and sounds great. Now going under the name of Second Stage Studio, there's no current date on when they'll release it.
-
After a poor relaunch, SPLITGATE: Arena Reloaded devs release a statement | GamingOnLinux
Are we making FPS great again yet? The newest version of the portal shooter SPLITGATE: Arena Reloaded arrived in December and didn't seem to do much at all.
-
007 First Light gets PC specifications released and that's a lot of RAM needed | GamingOnLinux
We are truly entering a time in gaming where it feels like optimizations are a thing of the past, and the specifications needed to run 007 First Light are nuts. Thanks to the rise of DLSS, FSR and XeSS we're seeing more and more AAA-level developers use them as a crutch for performance, at times setting them as an actual requirement to get the games actually playable.
-
SteamOS 3.7.19 arrives with a bunch of essential bug fixes | GamingOnLinux
Valve have released the latest stable update for SteamOS version 3.7.19, bringing a bunch of bug fixes to improve the Linux gaming platform. It rolls up a few fixes from previous Betas, so everyone is good to go on upgrading to it.
-
Lenovo Legion Go 2 will get a SteamOS version in June | GamingOnLinux
Another official SteamOS handheld has been announced, and it's Lenovo again with the Legion Go 2. During CES 2026 they announced the Legion Go 2 with SteamOS should arrive in June, with a price starting at $1,199. So we've still got quite a while to wait on it, even though the Windows version has been available since October 2025.