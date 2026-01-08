Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

Then I developped the current version 2, and worked hard to make it as readable and easy to maintain as I could. I wrote a lot of documentation to help myself to maintain it, and added a number of little features to polish its behaviour as much as I could. I have been using it very often: at least once per week, for about two years now, either to upload images from my phone, or to put on the phone some documents I wanted to take with me.

I think I have polished it enough to publish it without too much shame. It is a C application. You only need a C compiler and the GNU version of Make to build it. The principal design goals are: [...]