posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 08, 2026



Quoting: I Thought This Wikipedia App for Linux was Pointless (I Was Wrong) —

When I saw Wike in the GNOME Software store, I thought, "Who is so obsessed with Wikipedia that they need a dedicated app for it?" And that too when it doesn't even work offline. Why use an app instead of just accessing Wikipedia from a web browser?

Yet I decided to give it a spin. It turns out that taking Wikipedia out of a messy browser tab and putting it into its own clean, native space entirely changes the experience. And there is more to this app than it seems on the surface.