Dima Kogan has the Meshroom packaged for Debian, Reproducible Builds in December 2025

Dima Kogan: Meshroom packaged for Debian
Like the title says, I just packaged Meshroom (and all the adjacent dependencies) for Debian! This is a fancy photogrammetry toolkit that uses modern software development methods. "Modern" meaning that it has a multitude of dependencies that come from lots of disparate places, which make it impossible for a mere mortal to build the thing. The GNU/Linux "installer" is 13GB and probably is some sort of container, or something.
Reproducible Builds: Reproducible Builds in December 2025
Welcome to the December 2025 from the Reproducible Builds project!
Our monthly reports outline what we’ve been up to over the past month, highlighting items of news from elsewhere in the increasingly-important area of software supply-chain security.