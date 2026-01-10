GNU/Linux Leftovers

news
Server
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.35: Restricting executables invoked by kubeconfigs via exec plugin allowList added to kuberc
Did you know that
kubectlcan run arbitrary executables, including shell scripts, with the full privileges of the invoking user, and without your knowledge? Whenever you download or auto-generate a
kubeconfig, the
users[n].exec.commandfield can specify an executable to fetch credentials on your behalf. Don't get me wrong, this is an incredible feature that allows you to authenticate to the cluster with external identity providers. Nevertheless, you probably see the problem: Do you know exactly what executables your
kubeconfigis running on your system? Do you trust the pipeline that generated your
kubeconfig? If there has been a supply-chain attack on the code that generates the kubeconfig, or if the generating pipeline has been compromised, an attacker might well be doing unsavory things to your machine by tricking your
kubeconfiginto running arbitrary code.
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 352: Visualizing Sound, And Windows 11 Is A Dog
This week, Hackaday’s Elliot Williams and Kristina Panos met up over coffee to bring you the latest news, mystery sound results show, and of course, a big bunch of hacks from the previous seven days or so.
Graphics Stack
PC World ☛ AMD talks FSR ‘Redstone’ plans, Linux support, and AI bundle
We sat with the Senior VP of Software Development at AMD to talk about the future of Adrenalin software features.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
QtNat – Open you port with Qt
QtNat is a lightweight C++ library built with Qt 6 that simplifies NAT port mapping using UPnP (Universal Plug and Play). It is designed to help developers easily expose local services to external networks without requiring manual router configuration for users.
By leveraging UPnP, QtNat automatically communicates with compatible routers to create port forwarding rules at runtime. This makes it particularly useful for peer-to-peer applications, multiplayer games, remote access tools, and any software that needs reliable inbound connectivity behind a NAT.
QtNat provides a simplified API to do all steps automatically: discovery and mapping. This has been tested on my local device. Feel free to test it and improve it.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Arch Family
A year of work on the ALPM project
In 2024 the Sovereign Tech Fund (STF) started funding work on the ALPM project, which provides a Rust-based framework for Arch GNU/Linux Package Management. Refer to the project's FAQ and mission statement to learn more about the relation to the tooling currently in use on Arch Linux. The funding has now concluded, but over the time of 15 months allowed us to create various tools and integrations that we will highlight in the following sections.
