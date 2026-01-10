GNU/Linux Leftovers

QtNat is a lightweight C++ library built with Qt 6 that simplifies NAT port mapping using UPnP (Universal Plug and Play). It is designed to help developers easily expose local services to external networks without requiring manual router configuration for users.

By leveraging UPnP, QtNat automatically communicates with compatible routers to create port forwarding rules at runtime. This makes it particularly useful for peer-to-peer applications, multiplayer games, remote access tools, and any software that needs reliable inbound connectivity behind a NAT.

QtNat provides a simplified API to do all steps automatically: discovery and mapping. This has been tested on my local device. Feel free to test it and improve it.