GNU/Linux Leftovers

I'm not hanging around on IRC a lot these days, but when I do I used hexchat (and xchat before). Probably a bad habbit of clinging to what I got used to for the past 25 years. But in the light of the planned removal of GTK2, it felt like it was time to look for an alternative.

Halloy looked interesting, albeit not packaged for Debian. But upstream references a flatpak (another party I did not join so far), good enough to give it a try.