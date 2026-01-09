news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
-
It's FOSS ☛ 20% of Linux Kernel Bugs Hide for More Than 5 Years
Study of 20 years of kernel history finds bugs hide for 2+ years on average, some for decades.
-
-
Applications
-
Sven Hoexter: Moving from hexchat to Halloy
I'm not hanging around on IRC a lot these days, but when I do I used hexchat (and xchat before). Probably a bad habbit of clinging to what I got used to for the past 25 years. But in the light of the planned removal of GTK2, it felt like it was time to look for an alternative.
Halloy looked interesting, albeit not packaged for Debian. But upstream references a flatpak (another party I did not join so far), good enough to give it a try.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
Olivier Mehani: Pausing a background process
It’s common, in a Unix shell, to pause a foreground process with
Ctrl+Z. However, today I needed to pause a _background_ process.
tl;dr:
SIGTSTPand
SIGCONT
-
-
WINE or Emulation
-
FEX ☛ FEX 2601 Tagged
As the developers awaken from their holiday induced hiberation, another release is upon us in the new year! Let’s see what we managed to implement before hibernation snuck up on us.
Update thunks for Vulkan 1.4.337
This update is fairly important as Proton and Mesa have started using some new extensions that we didn’t previously support. So if your system had a new driver with these extensions then dxvk/vkd3d-proton would assert out. With these updated it is no longer a problem and thunking is working again as normal!
-