news
Games: Steam Record for GNU/Linux, Free Software "Makes Steam Frame A Linux Playground", EU Impact on GNU/Linux Adoption for Gamers
-
XDA ☛ Linux gaming keeps scoring wins as it sets another user record on Steam
It doesn't feel that long ago when people said that Linux was for work, and Windows was for gaming. The idea of games working on Linux was pretty much a pipe dream, and it wholly depended on developers working hard on a separate Linux build for them to work.
These days, gaming on Linux is so much easier. Just take a look at the handheld gaming market, where two Linux-based distros, SteamOS and Bazzite, are taking big wins from Windows. We're also seeing people warming to using the open-source OS on their desktops, given how compatibility has gotten a lot better over the years.
Recently, we've been seeing Linux tick upward on the Steam charts, with the OS creeping higher and higher than ever before. And while it looked like things plateaued last month, Valve has updated its charts to show that, yes, Linux has broken its own record once more.
-
How Flatpaks & Open Source Make Steam Frame A Linux Playground
My final moments at Valve headquarters for the reveal of Steam Frame last year were spent snapping the photos you see sprinkled throughout this article.
Right before that, overwhelmed by my desire to spend more time in Valve's upcoming headset, I uttered my final question to their engineers.
Can you explain to "an idiot who doesn't understand how the Internet works what the difference is between Flatpaks and APKs?"
-
PC Gamer ☛ Looks like the EU is getting serious about open source, which could eventually spell good news for Linux and hopefully gaming distros
The European Commission (EC) has opened a 'call for evidence' (via LWN.net) to inform the "European Open Digital Ecosystem Strategy." In other words, it's looking for experts and relevant parties to help it figure out how to push towards open source software.
This has the SteamOS-loving and Linux-pining part of myself getting all excitable on a Friday afternoon, because any movement towards open source software can only mean more publicity and acceptance of, and potentially even funding in, open source projects in general, including Linux and its gaming-related off-shoots like SteamOS, Bazzite, and Nobara.
According to the EC, the European Open Digital Ecosystem Strategy it's looking to create will set out "a strategic approach to the open source sector in the EU that addresses the importance of open source as a crucial contribution to EU technological sovereignty, security and competitiveness".