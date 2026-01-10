Games: Steam Record for GNU/Linux, Free Software "Makes Steam Frame A Linux Playground", EU Impact on GNU/Linux Adoption for Gamers

It doesn't feel that long ago when people said that Linux was for work, and Windows was for gaming. The idea of games working on Linux was pretty much a pipe dream, and it wholly depended on developers working hard on a separate Linux build for them to work.

These days, gaming on Linux is so much easier. Just take a look at the handheld gaming market, where two Linux-based distros, SteamOS and Bazzite, are taking big wins from Windows. We're also seeing people warming to using the open-source OS on their desktops, given how compatibility has gotten a lot better over the years.

Recently, we've been seeing Linux tick upward on the Steam charts, with the OS creeping higher and higher than ever before. And while it looked like things plateaued last month, Valve has updated its charts to show that, yes, Linux has broken its own record once more.