Designing an appealing web page is always a bit of a challenge for me: I don't have a lot of web design experience, and the one time a year I set up to do anything that has to look decent I always feel like I'm relearning CSS 101 from scratches.

Surprisingly, this time around I actually had a really good time, and the part I enjoyed the most was dipping my toes into CSS view transitions. I think the final result is really impressive given this is a static web page, with no JavaScript, no tricks, and just a couple of lines of CSS: [...]