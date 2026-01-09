news
today's howtos
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install and Enable SSH on Ubuntu 26.04
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Set Up SSH Server on Ubuntu 26.04 (Hardened Production Ready)
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Set Timezone on Ubuntu 26.04
University of Toronto ☛ The Amanda backup system and "dump promotion"
The Amanda backup system is what we use to handle our backups. One of Amanda's core concepts is a 'dump cycle', the amount of time between normally scheduled full backups for filesystems. If you have a dumpcycle of 7 days and Amanda does a full backup of a filesystem on Monday, its normal schedule for the next full backup is next Monday. However, Amanda can 'promote' a full backup ahead of schedule if it believes there's room for the full backup in a given backup run. Promoting full backups is a good idea in theory because it reduces how much data you need to restore a filesystem.
Giacomo Cavalieri ☛ Effortless animations with CSS view transitions
Designing an appealing web page is always a bit of a challenge for me: I don't have a lot of web design experience, and the one time a year I set up to do anything that has to look decent I always feel like I'm relearning CSS 101 from scratches.
Surprisingly, this time around I actually had a really good time, and the part I enjoyed the most was dipping my toes into CSS view transitions. I think the final result is really impressive given this is a static web page, with no JavaScript, no tricks, and just a couple of lines of CSS: [...]
Arseny ☛ FreeBSD: Home NAS, part 8 – NFS and Samba data backups using restic
Actually, almost everything regarding my home NAS setup has been done – there is VPN access from various networks, different shares are available, and the security has been slightly tuned.
Two main things remain: monitoring and backups. Having a ZFS mirror on two disks with regular ZFS snapshots is, of course, great, but it is still not enough, so I want to additionally back up data somewhere to the cloud.