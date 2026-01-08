news
Devices With GNU/Linux and Open Hardware, 3-D Printing
-
Devices/Embedded
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Hundreds of products now powered by Raspberry Pi
The latest issue of Raspberry Pi Official Magazine featured half a dozen products from around the world that are helping improve things like driver and passenger safety, drone pilots’ chances of a successful landing, and marine pilots’ navigation accuracy. There are also some treats for fans of vintage computers and gaming, as well as AI photography, in the section below.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Why we have some AC units on one of our our internal networks
Like most portable ACs, these units are normally controlled in person from their front panels (well, top panels). However, these are somewhat industrial AC units and you could get optional network-accessible controllers for them; after thinking about it, we did and then hooked the controllers (and thus the ACs) up to our internal management network. As I mentioned, the use case for networked control of these AC units is to turn them on from home during emergencies. They don't have anywhere near enough cooling power to cover all of the systems we normally have running in our machine rooms, but we might be able to keep a few critical systems up rather than being completely down.
-
Daniël de Kok ☛ ESPHome Senseair S88
The Senseair S88 is a pretty great CO₂ sensor for its price. It can be bought locally (NL) for ~22 Euro and it has a stated accuracy of ±40 ppm and ±3% of reading.
I built the sensor using a Wemos S2 Mini and this very compact case .
-
Frank Delporte ☛ Single Board Computers: x86 vs ARM vs RISC-V
Ever since I started my #JavaOnRaspberryPi journey in 2019, which resulted in my book “Getting Started with Java on the Raspberry Pi”, I’ve been fascinated with these tiny, inexpensive computers. For 2026, I’ve set one of my goals to experiment with Java on various Single-Board Computers (SBC), going beyond my “Raspberry Pi comfort zone.” The market is flooded with SBCs ranging from budget boards (tens of euros) to powerhouses (hundreds of euros). One of the reasons of this price range is the difference between the processors they use. Raspberry Pi uses an ARM processor, but RISC-V is gaining momentum, while Intel maintains its presence. So before I start experimenting, now is the perfect time to compare these three processor families and understand their differences.
-
Quentin Santos ☛ (No) alternatives to the RP2350-USB-A
Specifically, I am looking for a cheap dev board with two full USB ports (1 device, 1 host), that could be easily programmable, and would be production-ready for hobbyist projects (if you’re a professional, you’ll just manufacture your own board).
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ What shaped computing education in 2025 — and what comes next
A special Hello World podcast reflects on key developments in computing education during 2025 and considers trends shaping 2026.
-
Chuck Grimmett ☛ Shopsmith Mark V Single vs Double Bearing Quills
To be certain what kind I had, Charlie and I pulled my quill out and took it apart. Looks like a 1970s single bearing quill, which matches with my machine’s serial number.
-
Hackaday ☛ Build A 2K Resolution MSLA 3D Resin Printer For Cheap
Have an old Android device collecting dust somewhere that you’d like to put to better use? [Electronoobs] shows us how to make a Masked Stereolithography Apparatus (MSLA) printer for cheap using screens salvaged from old Android phones or tablets.
-