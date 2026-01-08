Devices With GNU/Linux and Open Hardware, 3-D Printing

Like most portable ACs, these units are normally controlled in person from their front panels (well, top panels). However, these are somewhat industrial AC units and you could get optional network-accessible controllers for them; after thinking about it, we did and then hooked the controllers (and thus the ACs) up to our internal management network. As I mentioned, the use case for networked control of these AC units is to turn them on from home during emergencies. They don't have anywhere near enough cooling power to cover all of the systems we normally have running in our machine rooms, but we might be able to keep a few critical systems up rather than being completely down.