Simon Batt's (Valnet) Journey Through GNU/Linux Distros, Including One on a Floppy Disk

It has been just over seven months since I made the jump from Windows to Linux. At first, it was nothing more than a fun experiment; I had read that PewDiePie had made the move to Linux Mint, and with the OS in the spotlight and people everywhere giving it a go, I thought I'd hop on the train and see what's what. I had originally tried Ubuntu around 2010 and hated it, so now that fifteen years had passed, it was worth giving open-source OSes a second try.

What followed was a wild but fun whirlwind tour of Linux distros. I quickly felt that Linux Mint wasn't for me, and so, I started distro-hopping aggressively. I tried Fedora, Ubuntu, openSUSE, EndeavourOS, Arch Linux, KDE Linux, and even a distro that could run off a USB. I would install one, install another, go back to the first one, dual-boot two distros, and then wipe that and install the first one again. At the time, it was very fun to explore all the options available to me, but the more I fresh-installed Linux, the more I noticed that my internal needle kept pointing toward one distro in particular. Finally, I decided to do one more wipe, installed my fave distro, and will now stay on it for years to come.