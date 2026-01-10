original
2026 Exercise
Some years ago we began running in the park, feeding birds every once in a few laps to take breaks. We're still doing exercise routines because being sedentary on the chair most of the day is unhealthy and can be deeply harmful in the long term/run. But computer breaks are also important, so we routinely go outside to feed the birds. Yesterday, for the first time, two birds ate directly from my palm (or bottle), both by standing on the lamp and on the window pane. It means they're gaining confidence. Since the Christmas Day Bird came back she has come back every night at the usual time and last night she stayed until late (5PM, almost an hour after it got dark).
So our exercise routine for this year is OK because we take breaks from the computers and also go out to do exercise. I used to underestimate the importance of this, not just for physical but also for mental benefits.
This wasn't some new year's resolution. As Alexandru Nedelcu put it days ago: "Back in 2024, I had New Year’s resolutions that had to do with habits. What a waste. New Year’s should be a time for reflection, not for TODO lists." █
Image source: Schwedische Haus-Gymnastik nach dem System P.H. Ling