KDE Gear 25.12.1 is here with improvements for the KDE Itinerary travel assistant app, which now features an extractor for KLM’s “Ticket for your trip” emails, support for extracting GOMUS annual tickets, and an updated KLM boarding pass extractor to also extract the boarding group.

KDE Frameworks 6.22 is here to fix multiple clipboard-related issues on Wayland, including an issue that caused the current copied data from the Klipper clipboard app to be lost when closing the pop-up without selecting anything, and an issue where the Spectacle screenshot tool failed to copy screenshots to the clipboard.

The UGen300 is built around the Hailo Hailo-10H processor, which ASUS rates at up to 40 TOPS (INT4) of inference performance. The accelerator integrates 8 GB of LPDDR4 memory, allowing models to run locally on the device without consuming host system memory or CPU resources.

original

2026 Exercise

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 10, 2026



Some years ago we began running in the park, feeding birds every once in a few laps to take breaks. We're still doing exercise routines because being sedentary on the chair most of the day is unhealthy and can be deeply harmful in the long term/run. But computer breaks are also important, so we routinely go outside to feed the birds. Yesterday, for the first time, two birds ate directly from my palm (or bottle), both by standing on the lamp and on the window pane. It means they're gaining confidence. Since the Christmas Day Bird came back she has come back every night at the usual time and last night she stayed until late (5PM, almost an hour after it got dark).

So our exercise routine for this year is OK because we take breaks from the computers and also go out to do exercise. I used to underestimate the importance of this, not just for physical but also for mental benefits.

This wasn't some new year's resolution. As Alexandru Nedelcu put it days ago: "Back in 2024, I had New Year’s resolutions that had to do with habits. What a waste. New Year’s should be a time for reflection, not for TODO lists." █

Image source: Schwedische Haus-Gymnastik nach dem System P.H. Ling