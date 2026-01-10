news
I switched to Linux: Bye macOS and Windows
For the past month or so, I've been dabbling with Linux across my devices.
I started with my gaming PC, where I run Bazzite (KDE version, no Gaming Mode). I'm still dual-booting because a few games just won't run on Linux yet, either because my save game is still on the Windows install (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth), because of anti-cheat (Battlefield 6), or because I have completely modded the game (Skyrim).
I'm also running an RTX 4090 in that machine. Nvidia on Linux is still spotty at best. But I haven't booted Windows in a while, so I might just nuke the install once I finish FFVII and figure out how to port my modded games over.
Running Bazzite on this machine was my first real Linux desktop experience in a long while. I naturally have Linux running on the Steam Deck and on the ROG Ally, but it's been at least 20 years since I last had any version running on a PC: back then I dual-booted Ubuntu and Linux Mint on my old gaming PC, after my Windows install died twice in a month and I became fed up.