KDE Gear 25.12.1 is here with improvements for the KDE Itinerary travel assistant app, which now features an extractor for KLM’s “Ticket for your trip” emails, support for extracting GOMUS annual tickets, and an updated KLM boarding pass extractor to also extract the boarding group.

KDE Frameworks 6.22 is here to fix multiple clipboard-related issues on Wayland, including an issue that caused the current copied data from the Klipper clipboard app to be lost when closing the pop-up without selecting anything, and an issue where the Spectacle screenshot tool failed to copy screenshots to the clipboard.

Synced with the upstream Arch Linux repositories, the new ArchBang Linux release (v1001) introduces wmenu, a dynamic menu for Wayland and wlroots-based Wayland compositors like Labwc, as a drop-in replacement for the dmenu application launcher.

Coming almost two months after Debian 13.2, the Debian 13.3 point release is here to provide the community with an updated installation media targeting those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

KDE Plasma 6.6 promises a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager that could replace existing login managers like SDDM in popular distributions shipping with a KDE Plasma edition, such as the upcoming Fedora Linux 44, but most probably also in CachyOS, EndeavourOS, and other distros.

THIRDREALITY lists a quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of onboard storage, along with integrated wireless connectivity including dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth/BLE, Thread, and standard Zigbee.

The UGen300 is built around the Hailo Hailo-10H processor, which ASUS rates at up to 40 TOPS (INT4) of inference performance. The accelerator integrates 8 GB of LPDDR4 memory, allowing models to run locally on the device without consuming host system memory or CPU resources.

I switched to Linux: Bye macOS and Windows

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 10, 2026



For the past month or so, I've been dabbling with Linux across my devices.

I started with my gaming PC, where I run Bazzite (KDE version, no Gaming Mode). I'm still dual-booting because a few games just won't run on Linux yet, either because my save game is still on the Windows install (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth), because of anti-cheat (Battlefield 6), or because I have completely modded the game (Skyrim).

I'm also running an RTX 4090 in that machine. Nvidia on Linux is still spotty at best. But I haven't booted Windows in a while, so I might just nuke the install once I finish FFVII and figure out how to port my modded games over.

Running Bazzite on this machine was my first real Linux desktop experience in a long while. I naturally have Linux running on the Steam Deck and on the ROG Ally, but it's been at least 20 years since I last had any version running on a PC: back then I dual-booted Ubuntu and Linux Mint on my old gaming PC, after my Windows install died twice in a month and I became fed up.

