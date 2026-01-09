news
Omarchy 3.3.0 Released
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Omarchy 3.3.0
David Heinemeier Hansson has announced the release of Omarchy 3.3.0, an updated build of the project's Arch-based Linux distribution with Hyprland as the preferred window manager. It is intended for more advanced Linux users and developers. Besides a long list of additions and fixes, the new release also brings important updates to dictation, hibernation and themes: [...]
Linuxiac ☛ Arch-Based Omarchy 3.3 Brings AI Dictation Hibernation and Hyprland Fixes
