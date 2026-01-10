GNOME Hey Hi (AI, Slop) Nonsense and GNOME Foundation Update Promoting Microsoft Stuff

Welcome to the first GNOME Foundation update of 2026! I hope that the new year finds you well. The following is a brief summary of what’s been happening in the Foundation this week.

Trademark registration renewals

This week we received news that GNOME’s trademark registration renewals have been completed. This is an example of the routine legal functions that the GNOME Foundation handles for the GNOME Project, and is part of what I think of as our core operations. The registration lasts for 10 years, so the next renewal is due in 2036. Many thanks to our trademark lawyers for handling this for us!