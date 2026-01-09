Games: Steel Bounty, Dungeon Rampage, Wireworks, and Dig Dig Die

news
Linaro reveal they're collaborating with Valve for the Steam Frame | GamingOnLinux
Here's a small bit of news but an interesting one for the upcoming Steam Frame from Valve, as Linaro recently revealed they're supporting Valve with it. We don't yet have any better details on when the Steam Frame will release, just sometime this year.
MicroProse recently revealed the first-person mecha sim Steel Bounty | GamingOnLinux
The newer MicroProse are picking up some good stuff lately, and one I missed during December was the announcement of first-person mech sim Steel Bounty.
1-4 player co-op hack-n-slash dungeon crawler Dungeon Rampage gets revived on Steam | GamingOnLinux
A once popular Flash game has returned and it's now available on Steam, all thanks to a superfan who didn't want to let it die. That game is Dungeon Rampage, a 1-4 player co-op hack-n-slash dungeon crawler.
Valve update the Steam Workshop to allow mods to support multiple game versions | GamingOnLinux
A nice move by Valve to improve the modding scene - as mods on the Steam Workshop can now support multiple game versions.
Wire up various modules to survive in Wireworks - a base-defense roguelike auto-battler | GamingOnLinux
Wireworks went straight into my wishlist, I couldn't click it fast enough. Love the idea with this base-defense roguelike auto-battler. Coming across it by chance when finding new indie games to write about, I'm glad I took a second to stop and look properly for this one.
Dig Dig Die sounds like a hilarious grave-robbing co-op horror game | GamingOnLinux
If you're after more funny and frightening co-op games to play with friends, the recently announced Dig, Dig, Die could be a good one for you.