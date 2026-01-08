news
Linux package managers beat the Microsoft Store in every way
Package management is one of Linux's greatest strengths. A robust, reliable way to update your PC's software and core libraries that doesn't come with a lengthy terms and conditions statement. On the surface, comparing Linux's package managers to the Microsoft Store on Windows feels pretty unfair, and that's because it is. One is a decades-old system for managing all software on your system, and the other is an app store. Windows treats its apps like a storefront, which speaks to the philosophical gap that continues to widen between the two operating systems, but even when it comes to real-world use, package managers on Linux beat the brakes off of the Microsoft Store, and it's not even close.