Highlights of the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199 release include support for Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 wireless standards with the ability to select the preferred Wi-Fi mode, automatically detect and enable various capabilities on supported hardware, enablement of SSID Protection by default, the ability to convert multicast packets to unicast packets by default, and radar detection in the background.

Linux package managers beat the Microsoft Store in every way

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 08, 2026



Package management is one of Linux's greatest strengths. A robust, reliable way to update your PC's software and core libraries that doesn't come with a lengthy terms and conditions statement. On the surface, comparing Linux's package managers to the Microsoft Store on Windows feels pretty unfair, and that's because it is. One is a decades-old system for managing all software on your system, and the other is an app store. Windows treats its apps like a storefront, which speaks to the philosophical gap that continues to widen between the two operating systems, but even when it comes to real-world use, package managers on Linux beat the brakes off of the Microsoft Store, and it's not even close.

