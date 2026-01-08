news

Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 08, 2026



Quoting: 3 must-try tools if you want Windows-like desktop widgets on Ubuntu —

During a recent visit to Stack Exchange's Unix and Linux section, I came across an interesting question from a user who wanted desktop widgets on their Zorin OS desktop. The question caught my attention because the user had uploaded an image of his desktop and the look he wanted after adding desktop widgets. The customization bug got me, and I started experimenting with different ways to add desktop widgets to my Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS desktop.

There are different reasons for wanting desktop widgets on Linux. I wanted them to give my desktop a personality. Perhaps you want quick-glance weather updates, a resource usage meter, a clock and calendar, notes, a media player, or even something as old school as an RSS feed.