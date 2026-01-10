news
Applications: Dockhand, diffoscope, RustDesk, and More
HowTo Geek ☛ 3 Linux apps to try this weekend (January 9 - 11)
I love the weekend because it's a great time to test out Linux distros and applications. This week, I've come across some software I think will be useful to someone out there, including a document converter tool, a headphone controller, and a brew timer.
I do this every week, and I love finding ways to make my Linux PCs more useful. These apps all have a common theme of achieving perfection: the perfect cup of tea, the perfect HTML document, or the perfect audio equalization.
The New Stack ☛ Free Dockhand Tool Simplifies Docker Container Management
Do you have too many Docker containers running?
TecMint ☛ 60 Must-Have Free and Open-Source GNU/Linux Tools for 2026
Diffoscope ☛ Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 310 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version
310. This version includes the following changes: [...]
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ RustDesk 1.4.5 Released with New Relative Mouse Mode
RustDesk, the free open-source alternative to TeamViewer and AnyDesk, released new 1.4.5 version today. The new version of this Rust written remote desktop software introduced new relative mouse mode, which is useful for first-person shooting and 3D applications, e.g., AutoCAD.
XDA ☛ Someone recreated the Windows 8 Start menu in Linux for some reason
My memories of using Windows 8 are pretty sparse. It may be because I hung onto Windows 7 for as long as possible, and then hopped over to Windows 10 as soon as it was stable enough, so my time on 8 and 8.1 was more like a watershed than a proper operating system. However, what I do remember was that I wasn't a huge fan of that tiled Start menu, to the point where I always went for the more traditional Windows style.
If you're one of the unsung few who actually liked what Windows 8.1's UI, then you're in luck. Someone has gone through the effort of recreating the tiled Start Menu in Linux. And I'm not sure what would possess someone to make such a thing, but that's the glory of open-source software; even the weirder, niche ideas get their time in the limelight.