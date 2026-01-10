Applications: Dockhand, diffoscope, RustDesk, and More

My memories of using Windows 8 are pretty sparse. It may be because I hung onto Windows 7 for as long as possible, and then hopped over to Windows 10 as soon as it was stable enough, so my time on 8 and 8.1 was more like a watershed than a proper operating system. However, what I do remember was that I wasn't a huge fan of that tiled Start menu, to the point where I always went for the more traditional Windows style.

If you're one of the unsung few who actually liked what Windows 8.1's UI, then you're in luck. Someone has gone through the effort of recreating the tiled Start Menu in Linux. And I'm not sure what would possess someone to make such a thing, but that's the glory of open-source software; even the weirder, niche ideas get their time in the limelight.