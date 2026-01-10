news
First Look at Mageia 10 – Alpha Release Now Available for Public Testing
Mageia 10 is planned for release in April 2026, which will mark exactly three years from the release of Mageia 9. It’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series and ships with the KDE Plasma 6.5, GNOME 49, and Xfce 4.20 desktop environments.
The alpha release includes the latest KDE Plasma 6.5.4 desktop environment for the KDE Plasma edition, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.21 and KDE Gear 25.12 software suites, all built against the Qt 6.10 open-source application framework.