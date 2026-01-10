news
This Week in Plasma: car of the year edition
Let’s thank Lubos Krystynek, Rafal Krawczyk, and John Veness for stepping up to help with this week’s issue. Thanks, guys!
KDE Plasma 6.6.0 will make finding what's draining your laptop battery a lot easier
One of my fave things about being a KDE Plasma user is how the community keeps everyone updated as to what we can expect in future patches. Every week, we get a "This Week in Plasma" blog post, where we get to peek inside the guts of KDE Plasma and see what people are working on. This includes both what to expect from the next minor update, alongside all the developments being worked on for the upcoming major update.
Well, it's "This Week in Plasma" day, and KDE has once again rounded up everything people have been working on. And it's good news for users who hate apps that keep their PC from sleeping or turning the screen off, as the 6.6.0 update will let you see what's messing around with your power plan.