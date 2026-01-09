news
Web Browsers: Brave Adblock Engine Rewrite, Using RSS, and Firefox Pushing Slop Dressed Up as Hey Hi (AI) After Removing RSS Support, Which Was Actually Useful
-
Linuxiac ☛ Brave Adblock Engine Rewrite Delivers 75 Percent Lower Memory Use
Brave reduces adblock memory consumption by more than 45 MB after a major Rust-based engine overhaul, now shipping in Brave v1.85.
-
Jeremy Keith ☛ Spaceships, atoms, and cybernetics
The common belief is that nobody uses RSS feeds these days. And while it’s true that I wish more people used feed readers—the perfect antidote to being fed from an algorithm—the truth is that millions of people use RSS feeds every time they listen to a podcast. That’s what a podcast is: an RSS feed with enclosure elements that point to audio files.
And just as a web feed doesn’t necessarily need to represent a list of blog posts, a podcast doesn’t necessarily need to be two or more people having a recorded conversation (though that does seem to be the most common format). A podcast can tell a story. I like those kinds of podcasts.
-
Mozilla
-
Matthew Gaudet: Non-Traditional Profiling
Also known as “you can just put whatever you want in a jitdump you know?”
When you profile JIT code, you have to tell a profiler what on earth is going on in those JIT bytes you wrote out. Otherwise the profiler will shrug and just give you some addresses.
There’s a decent and fairly common format called jitdump, which originates in
perfbut has become used in more places. The basic thrust of the parts we care about is: you have names associated with ranges.
Of course, the basic range you’d expect to name is “
function foo()was compiled to bytes
0x1000-0x1400“
Suppose you get that working. You might get a profile that looks like this one.
-
Mozilla ☛ The Mozilla Blog: Owners, not renters: Mozilla’s open source Hey Hi (AI) strategy
The future of intelligence is being set right now, and the path we’re on leads somewhere I don’t want to go. We’re drifting toward a world where intelligence is something you rent — where your ability to reason, create, and decide flows through systems you don’t control, can’t inspect, and didn’t shape. In that world, the landlord can change the terms anytime, and you have no recourse but to accept what you’re given.
I think we can do better. Making that happen is now central to what Mozilla is doing.
-