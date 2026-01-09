Web Browsers: Brave Adblock Engine Rewrite, Using RSS, and Firefox Pushing Slop Dressed Up as Hey Hi (AI) After Removing RSS Support, Which Was Actually Useful

Also known as “you can just put whatever you want in a jitdump you know?”

When you profile JIT code, you have to tell a profiler what on earth is going on in those JIT bytes you wrote out. Otherwise the profiler will shrug and just give you some addresses.

There’s a decent and fairly common format called jitdump, which originates in perf but has become used in more places. The basic thrust of the parts we care about is: you have names associated with ranges.

Of course, the basic range you’d expect to name is “ function foo() was compiled to bytes 0x1000-0x1400 “

Suppose you get that working. You might get a profile that looks like this one.