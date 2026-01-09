news

Quoting: This free tool gives you one easy way to install apps on Linux and Mac - here's how | ZDNET —

For some, installing and managing apps from the command line is a deal-breaker. For others, it's a way of life. I can go both ways. I love the ease of use a GUI gives me, but I also appreciate the power and flexibility of the command line.

It's just one of the areas in which Linux shines. You have so many options for installing applications. There's your distribution's default package managers, such as apt, dnf, zypper, pacman, pkg, rpm, dpkg, etc. There's also the universal package managers, Snap and Flatpak. Add AppImages and source into the mix, and the number of apps you can install seems limitless.

Hold on. There's yet another method, one that comes from MacOS. That method is Homebrew.