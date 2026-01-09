news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 09, 2026



Quoting: This lightweight distro loaded with apps is not your father's GNU/Linux - here's why | ZDNET —

Besgnulinux. Besgnulinux. Besgnulinux.

Say it three times, and Richard Stallman appears to shame you for not using 100% GNU/Linux tools.

When I see GNU/Linux associated with a Linux distribution, I immediately assume it will contain a minimal amount of preinstalled applications, all of which will tightly adhere to the GNU/Linux standards. While I'm not opposed to that, my problem is that such a list of applications will be limiting for me.