news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) Formally Announces Upcoming Richard Stallman Talk
Room 100, Scheller College of Business
-
The four freedoms and GNU/Linux naming controversy, by Akira Urushibata
Social control media owned and run by 'broligarchs' keeps attacking RMS for insisting on names that include GNU
-
Open Source Initiative (OSI) Not Doing Its Job, Instead It's Promoting Microsoft Ponzi Schemes
it participates in Microsoft's Ponzi scheme, which helps Microsoft distract from or excuse the mass layoffs
-
The Register MS: Installing Free Software on Your Device is 'Sideloading'
This is a form of propaganda
-
Frankly Getting Sick of Slop About "AI" (Slop)
Calling everything out there "AI" serves nobody and nothing but the Ponzi scheme
-
Media Gaslighting Dooms the Media
this "AI" gaslighting is done because publishers get paid to do so
New
-
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) Looking to Add Associate Members
"Celebrate '26 by helping us reach our New Year's goal before Jan. 16: join as an associate member today. You will help the FSF remain strong and independent to empower technology users everywhere. Join us today and help us reach our goal of 100 new associate members!"
-
Only Google is Still Spreading Lots of Slopfarms' Fake News and Plagiarism About Linux
2 days' worth of Google News spewing crap out about "Linux"
-
Links 07/01/2026: Europe's 'Binding Commitments' on Ukraine's Security, "Venezuelan Leaders Project Independence"
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 07/01/2026: Smart Toaster and Social Control Media Fatigue
Links for the day
-
Projection Tactics - Part II: Causing "Serious Harm" to Many People (Even Animals)
Narcissists and sociopaths are like that
-
Even Microsofters Now Speak About Microsoft Reportedly Planning to Sack 10% of Its Staff (as Early as This Month, or 2 Weeks From Now) as Real Income Falls
Microsoft buying from Microsoft isn't real income, it is accounting fraud
-
Crans-Montana, Le Constellation: journalists, victims' families, ProtonMail users at risk, police raids
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
GNU/Linux Reaches All-Time High in Tanzania
This month (and year) GNU/Linux is measured at an all-time high there, based on the data that statCounter can see
-
Links 07/01/2026: Microsoft ChatGPT Killing People and Microsoft "Github monopoly is destroying the open source ecosystem"
Links for the day
-
Mass Layoffs in Microsoft's XBox Soon, Just Like We've Said for Months
IBM and Microsoft are heading in a similar trajectory and are hiding how bad things are using similar tactics
-
Now It's a Mainstream Media (MSM) Story: Microsoft Layoffs Coming, They'll be Vast (and They Blame "AI", As Usual!)
the books were cooked (accounting fraud) to hide what really went on
-
Stick to the Science, the Facts, the Observable Reality
Science is at the heart of this site
-
Africa's Search Market Has Been Unfavourable to Microsoft
In Africa, as we've just noticed, Bing is moving down, even more sharply this year
-
Slideshare is Slop
Be sure fools will rewrite history online
-
Gemini Links 07/01/2026: Looking at 2026, Linux Anti-Minimalism, Diode Function Generators, and Inkscape
Links for the day
-
Projection Tactics - Part I: What is "Serious Harm"? Or Whose?
the most serious harm was done to us
-
Links 07/01/2026: More Signs XBox the Console is Dead/Dying, Convicted Felon Repeats Threats of Greenland Annexation
Links for the day
-
EPO People Power - Part XXVII - Science- and Principles-First Journalism About Issues That Matter
journalism became so shallow that nowadays it can be replaced by bots
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, January 06, 2026
IRC logs for Tuesday, January 06, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):