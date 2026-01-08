news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 08, 2026



Quoting: This new Linux app lets you control your PC with your voice, and it's free —

A new, fully local voice control application called EasySpeak has arrived on the Linux desktop, with accessibility and hands-free control for users running modern GNOME environments. Developed by Matt Hartley, EasySpeak is free, open source, and designed to turn voice commands into action.

EasySpeak should fill a notable gap in the Linux ecosystem where many existing voice tools are either proprietary, reliant on outdated X11 technology, or dependent on cloud services. This project is built from the ground up to be Wayland-native, meaning it works correctly on contemporary Linux desktops where older X11 tools often fail.

EasySpeak is designed for anyone with repetitive strain injury (RSI), specific accessibility needs, or those who simply need to operate their computer when their hands are busy. You can activate the entire system hands-free by simply saying the wake word, "Hey Jarvis."