KDE Gear 25.12.1 is here with improvements for the KDE Itinerary travel assistant app, which now features an extractor for KLM’s “Ticket for your trip” emails, support for extracting GOMUS annual tickets, and an updated KLM boarding pass extractor to also extract the boarding group.

The highlight of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 laptop is the new OLED display, which takes image quality to the next level with brilliant, high-contrast color reproduction, 2560×1600 pixels resolution, 500 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and up to 300Hz refresh rate for high FPS gaming.

Highlights of the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199 release include support for Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 wireless standards with the ability to select the preferred Wi-Fi mode, automatically detect and enable various capabilities on supported hardware, enablement of SSID Protection by default, the ability to convert multicast packets to unicast packets by default, and radar detection in the background.