posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 09, 2026



Quoting: The State of Enterprise Linux for networking —

The open-source Linux operating system has emerged to be the foundation for cloud and networking across industries.

Enterprise Linux distributions form the core of modern networking setups. They deliver reliable, secure platforms for data centers, cloud systems, edge devices and telecom networks.

While there is a core open-source Linux kernel that is at the heart of the operating system, there are many different vendor distributions. Beyond just the kernel there are also different ways that distributions handle networking.