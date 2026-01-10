news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 10, 2026



Quoting: Daily driving Linux for 3 years taught me these 6 habits —

The one thing Linux taught me more than anything is getting comfortable with the terminal. Growing up with Windows, I used to think the command-line was a (mostly) useless piece of legacy tech. I might use the Command Prompt, if a tutorial wanted me to, but that was the extent of my familiarity with it.

When I switched to Linux, it slowly grew on me to the point that I basically live in the terminal now. I often prefer a TUI (terminal user interface) over GUIs. I even get my writing work done in the terminal.