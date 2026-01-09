original
Does 1 in 10 Laptops/Desktops in Somalia Run GNU/Linux Now?
At the end of 2025 we said GNU/Linux had really climbed a lot in Somalia ("GNU/Linux Rose to 4% in Somalia, Even 7% If One Counts ChromeOS as Well"). Then 2026 started and statCounter sees the same duo at almost 10%.
The reality is, it remains hard to know what happens in Somalia (not much press coverage in English there; it's a notoriously dangerous place). But Web requests seem to affirm the perception of growing adoption of GNU/Linux in Africa. █
Image source: History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1825)