Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series with CachyOS patches, Nitrux 5.1 features the Hyprland 0.52.2 desktop with new key bindings, support for window blur, revamped Waybar with a modern floating “island” design, and an updated lock screen with a battery indicator and media player information.

Highlights of the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199 release include support for Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 wireless standards with the ability to select the preferred Wi-Fi mode, automatically detect and enable various capabilities on supported hardware, enablement of SSID Protection by default, the ability to convert multicast packets to unicast packets by default, and radar detection in the background.

The highlight of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 laptop is the new OLED display, which takes image quality to the next level with brilliant, high-contrast color reproduction, 2560×1600 pixels resolution, 500 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and up to 300Hz refresh rate for high FPS gaming.

KDE Gear 25.12.1 is here with improvements for the KDE Itinerary travel assistant app, which now features an extractor for KLM’s “Ticket for your trip” emails, support for extracting GOMUS annual tickets, and an updated KLM boarding pass extractor to also extract the boarding group.

Does 1 in 10 Laptops/Desktops in Somalia Run GNU/Linux Now?

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 09, 2026



At the end of 2025 we said GNU/Linux had really climbed a lot in Somalia ("GNU/Linux Rose to 4% in Somalia, Even 7% If One Counts ChromeOS as Well"). Then 2026 started and statCounter sees the same duo at almost 10%.

The reality is, it remains hard to know what happens in Somalia (not much press coverage in English there; it's a notoriously dangerous place). But Web requests seem to affirm the perception of growing adoption of GNU/Linux in Africa. █

