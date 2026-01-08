news
Games: Titles in Steam, Godot 4.6 Beta 3, Vista 11 at Risk as GNU/Linux Gains (RAM Prices Favour the Latter)
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with My Winter Car - 2026-01-03 Edition
Between 2025-12-27 and 2026-01-03 we selected 2 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. Only 2 games, sure, but one of them is none other than My Winter Car, which is the sequel to the now famous My Summer Car - a survival game where your goal is to build and maintain an old car.
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including DunHero - 2026-01-07 Edition
Between 2025-12-31 and 2026-01-07 there were 27 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 259 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 10.4 % of total released titles. There’s only a few in this week that are worth presenting to you, with DunHero standing out from the lot.
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.6 beta 3
New year, new build!
Rlang ☛ Rugby Analytics with R: Complete Guide to Performance Analysis in Rugby Union and League
Rugby is a sport defined by collisions, structure, and constant tactical adaptation. Unlike many other invasion sports, rugby alternates between highly structured moments—scrums, lineouts, restarts—and extended passages of chaotic open play. Each phase generates rich performance data: tackles, rucks, carries, kicks, meters gained, penalties conceded, turnovers, and spatial changes in territory. Despite this richness, rugby analytics has historically lagged behind other sports, especially in terms of open, reproducible analytical workflows.
This gap presents a clear opportunity. R provides a complete environment for rugby performance analysis: data acquisition, cleaning, modeling, visualization, and automated reporting. For analysts, sports scientists, and coaches, R enables evidence-based decision-making that goes far beyond traditional statistics and subjective video review.
Dan Q ☛ Visualising Forged In The Dark probabilities
I was having trouble visualising the dice probabilities for some Forged in the Dark-based1 RPGs2, so I drew myself a diagram. I don’t know who, if anybody, would be interested in such a thing other than me… but that’s why we put these things online, right?
Daniel Holden ☛ New Movement Model
Recently on the Unreal Engine team I had the chance to work with Caleb Longmire and Jack Potter on a new preset movement model for locomotion - integrated into Mover as a more up-to-date replacement to the very old default Walking Mode of the Character Movement Component which as far as I know dates back to the Unreal Tournament days.
Rui Carmo ☛ Quake
Quake is the mythical game created by John Carmack and the rest of the id Software folks, and solely responsible for an entire generation’s vastly enhanced spatial visualization skills (as well as the uncanny ability to hit moving objects in mid-air with other moving objects).
Windows Central ☛ As RAM prices skyrocket and Windows 11 flounders, Linux gains native NVIDIA GeForce NOW support — turning the cloud into a sanctuary for priced-out gamers
Gamers on Linux will soon have a new option to play popular AAA titles and other games. A new native NVIDIA GeForce NOW app for Linux is in the works, giving users a native experience rather than relegating them to a web browser.
Amazon Fire TV Stick owners will also gain a native app for NVIDIA GeForce NOW. The game streaming service already has native apps for Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, iOS, Android, and select virtual reality devices and smart TVs.
NVIDIA announced the new apps at CES 2026. The company also shared that its GeForce RTX 5080-powered servers are now live globally for Ultimate members. Those servers allow up to 5K streaming at 120 FPS or 1080p streaming at 360 FPS.
Paul Thurrott ☛ Nvidia Announces DLSS 4.5 and GeForce Now Apps for Linux and Fire TV
Nvidia announced yesterday at CES DLSS 4.5, a new version of its AI-powered upscaling and frame generation technology that’s now available in beta. The company also announced the upcoming release of new GeForce Now apps for Linux PCs and select Fire TV sticks from Amazon.
You may remember that Nvidia announced DLSS 4.0 last year alongside its GeForce RTX 50 series. The fourth generation of the company’s Deep Learning Super Sampling technology introduced transformer-based Super Resolution and 4X multi-frame generation.