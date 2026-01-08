news
Recent HowTos From Make Tech Easier
-
Hardware
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ 2025-12-30 [Older] 6 Ways to Repurpose Old Desktop PC [Ed: Suggests using GNU/Linux]
Having a PC that you can install anything on and reset at any time dramatically enhances your ability to limit test and learn more. As a writer who constantly tests obscure apps and system-corrupting hacks, my test PC has become an indispensable part of my workflow.
You can use your old PC as a test PC, letting you run risky tests before applying them to your main PC. Below are some common uses of a test PC.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ 2025-12-29 [Older] How to Control Hidden Background Apps in Linux
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ 2026-01-04 [Older] What to Do When Your Linux Hard Disk Is Running Out of Space
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ 2026-01-02 [Older] Quick Fixes for Docker Permission Denied Error on Linux to Save Time
-