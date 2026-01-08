news
KDE Gear 25.12.1 Released with Various Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps
KDE Gear 25.12.1 is here with improvements for the KDE Itinerary travel assistant app, which now features an extractor for KLM’s “Ticket for your trip” emails, support for extracting GOMUS annual tickets, and an updated KLM boarding pass extractor to also extract the boarding group.
In addition, KDE Itinerary can now extract station identifiers from domestic Czech train tickets, supports Italian booking.com confirmation emails, correctly merges Deutsche Bahn “code share” trains, updates the extractor script for DB seat reservations, and handles MÁV Volan bus ticket barcodes.