Free Software and Openwashing by Microsoft Front Group OSI
Education
Daniel Stenberg ☛ webinar: mastering the curl command line
This talk goes through and focuses on some of the most powerful and interesting additions to curl done in recent years. The perhaps lesser known curl tricks that might enrich your command lines, extend your “tool belt” and make you more productive. Also trurl, the recently created companion tool for URL manipulations you maybe did not yet realize you need.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice project and community recap: August 2024
Here’s our summary of updates, events and activities in the LibreOffice project in the last four weeks – click the links to learn more… The biggest news in August was the release of LibreOffice 24.8. This is our latest major stable branch – and the second to use the “year.month” version number scheme.
Chromium
Alvaro Montoro ☛ A "New Way" to Pay Creators
One challenge content creators often face is monetizing their content online. I created a Chrome extension that allows content creators to take donations in a slim and non-invasive way.
Events
Godot Engine ☛ Meeting the community at gamescom 2024
Back from gamescom, ready to report.
Openwashing
Open Source Initiative ☛ Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition – Weekly update September 2nd [Ed: Yet more Microsoft propaganda, undermining the mission of the OSI]
Stay up to date as we approach the final phases of creating the first-ever open source Hey Hi (AI) definition!
