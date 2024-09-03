Free Software and Openwashing by Microsoft Front Group OSI

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

OrangePi RV SBC Gains JH7110 RISC-V Processor and PCIe 2.0 Interface

The OrangePi RV is a development board based on the open-source RISC-V architecture, designed to offer high performance with low power consumption. This single-board computer features a JH7110 quad-core RISC-V processor, an M.2 M-key 2280 PCIe slot for SSD expansion, and supports up to 8GB of RAM.

Armbian 24.8 Yelt: Advancing Stability and Performance with New Features and Expanded Support

Armbian 24.8 Yelt has been released, featuring a variety of enhancements, new hardware support, and important upgrades. This version aims to improve stability and performance across a range of supported devices, continuing Armbian’s focus on providing a reliable operating system for diverse hardware platforms.

Banana Pi Showcases BPI-CanMV-K230D Zero with Canaan K230D Chip Design

The Banana Pi BPI-CanMV-K230D-Zero is an upcoming single-board computer for AIoT applications, developed in collaboration with Canaan Technology. Featuring the Kendryte K230D chip, it provides local AI inference capabilities, making it useful for DIY projects and embedded systems.

ASUS IoT EBS-P300 Fanless Lightweight Box PC with 2.5GbE & 1GbE LAN ports

The ASUS IoT EBS-P300 is a compact, lightweight embedded computer designed for industrial applications. It features an Intel Celeron J6412 processor and is optimized for use in harsh environments, with reliable performance across a temperature range of -20°C to 60°C.

Internet Society

Beginning a New Role as President and CEO

A traumatic experience caused a young man to understand the stark gender inequality in his home country, so he turned to the Internet to educate himself about gender equality and social justice. Inspired to take action, he founded a nonprofit at age 16 to empower young people to advocate for gender equality and work for an inclusive and accessible Internet for everyone. He joined the Internet Society Youth Ambassador Program to further develop his skills, and today, his nonprofit has served close to 6,000 young people and is building digital literacy in his country and beyond. For him, the Internet is a powerful tool for social change.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Adjust Cursor Size on Kubuntu KDE

This tutorial will help you adjust cursor size on Kubuntu KDE. This is useful for people like teachers and those with vision impairments and you can help them by exercising simple procedures below. It is a continuation to our tutorials in same configuration for MATE and GNOME users respectively. Now let's try it out.

news

Free Software and Openwashing by Microsoft Front Group OSI

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 03, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Nitrux 3.6.1 Immutable and Systemd-Free Distro Improves Language Support
Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.6.1 as the latest ISO snapshot of this rolling-release, immutable, and systemd-free distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux.
You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Here’s How
Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS is out today as the first point release to the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and Canonical has finally opened the upgrade path for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) users.
Good Reason to Delete Windows, Not Dual-Boot, and Call Out the Microsofters Who Worked to Impose 'Secure' Boot, Undermining Antitrust Complaints
Windows TCO
Debian 12.7 “Bookworm” Released with 55 Security Updates and 51 Bug Fixes
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.7 as a new ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
Retiring from the Rust for Linux project
This is as short a series as one can be
Debian: Upgrades, Steve McIntyre Turns 50, and Rust Becoming "an unmaintainable mess for stable-minded distribution vendors."
3 items about Debian for today
Linux 6.11-rc6
Things look pretty normal
Wireshark 4.4 Released with Automatic Profile Switching, Many Improvements
Wireshark 4.4 has been released as the latest stable version of this popular network protocol analyzer software adding new features and improvements.
Mozilla Firefox 130 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla Firefox 130 open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser is now available for download ahead of its official unveiling on September 3rd, 2024, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and improvements.
Free and open source software and other market failures
Understanding the free and open-source software (FOSS) movement has, since its beginning, implied crossing many disciplinary boundaries
 
August GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali
Fifteen new GNU releases in the last month (as of August 31, 2024)
7 things I never do after I install Linux (and why you shouldn't either)
Linux is a powerful and user-friendly operating system that allows you to do far more than you can with Windows
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, WordPress Briefing, Late Night Linux, and Right To Repair
4 new episodes
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD)
some security-related picks
today's leftovers
Open Hardware, IBM, and more
Free Software and Openwashing by Microsoft Front Group OSI
some FOSS related picks
Programming and Standards
mostly coding-related news
Canonical/Ubuntu News
corporate stuff from Canonical/Ubuntu
today's howtos
many howtos for evening time
GNU libffcall 2.5 is released
libffcall version 2.5 is released.
Audacity 3.6.2 Audio Editor Adds Legacy Effects Section, Fixes Multiple Bugs
Audacity 3.6.2 has been released today as the latest stable release of this open-source, free, and cross-platform digital audio editor and recording application that fixes multiple bugs in the Audacity 3.6 series.
Tauon Music Player Adds Native Support for PipeWire
Tauon music player (once known as Tauon Music Box) now offers native PipeWire audio playback on GNU/Linux
7 of the Best Lightweight Operating Systems for Raspberry Pi
top picks for the best lightweight OS available on the Raspberry Pi today
OpenBSD and NetBSD Leftovers
Some BSD picks for today
Open Hardware/Modding: Coreboot, RemoteLab, Raspberry Pi, and More
5 stories about devices and such
Firefox 131 Beta Improves Translations, Adds Temporary Site Permissions
With Firefox 130 rolling out today to all supported platforms, Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 131, to the beta channel for public testing.
Windows TCO Leftovers
3 stories of Windows TCO
5 Things to Consider Before Picking Your First Linux Distro
Linux comes in all shapes and sizes—which we call distros
Calligra 4.0.1
Calligra 4.0.1 is out. This small releases mostly contains fixes for distributions issues and updated translations
today's howtos
many howtos for this morning
Samba 4.21 Launches with Enhanced Security Features
Samba 4.21, a free software re-implementation of the SMB protocol, rolls out with enhancements in LDAP TLS, user validation, and more
Why Is It Called a Terminal "Emulator"?
Once you start to dabble with Linux, you’ll encounter the phrase “terminal emulator” over and over again
These Were Infuriating Things About Linux, Now They're No Longer Issues
I've used Linux extensively for around 15 years
Which Linux Distro Is Most Like macOS?
I love the flexibility of Linux and the interface of macOS
Games: Coromon: Rogue Planet, Nordhold: Origins, GOG
GamingOnLinux's latest 8
Linux smashes another market share record for August 2024 on Statcounter
Another fresh month and so we have the latest operating system market share details from Statcounter
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
There are a fairly wide of free and open source application servers for Python
July and August in KDE PIM
Here's our bi-monthly update from KDE's personal information management applications team
Self Hosting IRC: What are Your Options?
Looking to host your own IRC? Here are the options you can explore
OrangePi RV SBC Gains JH7110 RISC-V Processor and PCIe 2.0 Interface
The OrangePi RV is a development board based on the open-source RISC-V architecture
Valve Steam Deck as a stepping stone to the Linux desktop
This Linux-powered handheld gaming console is great for gamers and is a gateway to Linux desktop users.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
many links, many topics
Debian Day South Africa and Sparky Report (Poland)
2 Debian stories
Open Hardware: Arduino, Banana Pi and More
4 stories
Android Leftovers
The Best Android Apps of September 2024
Armbian 24.8 Yelt: Advancing Stability and Performance with New Features and Expanded Support
Armbian 24.8 Yelt has been released, featuring a variety of enhancements, new hardware support, and important upgrades
Rhino Linux 2024.2 horns in on Microsoft Windows 11
Rhino Linux has released its latest version, 2024.2, bringing a bunch of updates and enhancements that make it a compelling choice for those considering a switch from Windows 11
Slowroll Updates Boost Stability, Enhance Performance
As Slowroll continues its journey, the latest updates released on August 30 and Sept. 2 have brought a slew of maintenance packages that enhance systems
DietPi August 2024 News (Version 9.7)
DietPi is a lightweight and optimized operating system based on Linux
Kdenlive 24.08.0 released
Kdenlive 24.08 is out, and while summer is usually a quieter time for the team, this update comes packed with nifty new features, enhancements
Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for September
After a long resting period, I’m back with more Cool Apps to try in flatpak format
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 1st, 2024
The 203rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 1st, 2024.
RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition v7.4 Release Notes
RELIANOID 7.4 is out
Games: Elder Scrolls Online, EmuDeck, Halls of Torment, Steam Deck, and More
8 latest stories from GamingOnLinux
Pandas Meng Meng and Jiao Qing in Berlin Zoo [original]
Meng Meng once again was pregnant and not just with one but two (another set of twins)
RawTherapee 5.11 Launches with Groundbreaking Features
RawTherapee 5.11, a raw image processing program, adds new HiDPI support, advanced zoom, and better color profiles for photographers
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Review: Vanilla OS 2
I found trying to run Vanilla OS unusually frustrating and it was tempting to simply list a handful of things I didn't like about the distribution in my conclusion
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
and some coding
Devices and Open Hardware Leftovers
Some hardware news picks
FreeBSD 13.4-RELEASE -RC2 Released
The second Release Candidate build for the FreeBSD 13.4 release cycle is now available
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Recentt Videos About GNU/Linux
From Invidious
Armbian 24.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.10 Support, Expanded Desktop Options
The Armbian community informs 9to5Linux.com today about the general availability of Armbian 24.8 (codename Yelt) as the latest stable release of this Debian and Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM devices.
ComputerWeekly Puff Pieces for the Linux Foundation, Including Fluff and Hype for the Great "AI" Scam
shallow and likely paid for
today's howtos
from the past few days
Security: Arch Linux, Windows TCO, CISA
some stories with Linux focus
These 5 Linux Commands Make Reading Large Files Easier
If you need to find information inside very large text files, Linux provides all the tools you need, straight out of the box. You can also use them on live text streams
Debian Development reports and Zyxel GS1900 firmware source dump
Some Debian Developers' posts
Steam, Free Games, and GNU/Linux Gaming
a handful of recent stories
Future Ubuntu Releases Will Ship with the Latest and Greatest Linux Kernel
Canonical has finally given up and changed its policy for kernel version selection on Ubuntu releases, finally delivering the latest and greatest Linux kernel series starting with Ubuntu 24.10 in October 2024.
Happy 33rd Birthday, Linux!
Today is August 25th, which means that Linux turns 33 years old. Grab a glass of your favorite beverage and join me in celebrating the 33rd birthday of Linux.
What Is Budgie on Linux and Should You Use It?
The Linux desktop is a more fluid concept than it is with Windows or macOS
Programming Leftovers
Programming related picks
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu links
Open Hardware: Pimoroni, ATtinyBoy, and More
hardware picks
Chromium and Servo Update
Some WWW picks
Windows Gamers Should Try Out This Gaming-Focused Linux OS
What if your operating system was as exciting as your games
GNOME 47: Best New Features
Learn about the greatest new features of the upcoming GNOME 47 desktop environment.
You May Not Want to Switch to Linux for These Reasons
Before you say anything—Linux is great
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order and Linux Out Loud
2 new episodes
The most popular Linux distributions suitable for beginners
Welcome to Linux
Improvements and Fixes: EasyOS and More
GNU/Linux and Web
Debian 11 ’Bullseye’ Enters Long Term Support Phase
This shift comes exactly three years after its initial release
wayland-protocols 1.37
wayland-protocols 1.37 is now available
Software: TaskWarrior, Simplex.Chat, Wireshark
Some software picks
today's howtos
3 howtos for now
Folks Getting Ready for Akademy 2024
Some developers' posts
Security and Windows TCO Exemplified
only 3 for now
Why I've Gone All In on Fedora Silverblue
Like most Linux distributions, Fedora Linux comes in many different variants
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, Raspberry Pi Pico 2, 2GB Pi 5, and More
Raspberry Pi news
KDE Plasma 6 upgrade for stable Gentoo Linux
Exciting news for stable Gentoo users: It’s time for the upgrade to the new “megaversion” of the KDE community desktop environment
Back To School With Linux
In a lot of education venues, having a computer isn't an option anymore. It's a requirement. So, let's take a look at how Linux can be used by students in furthering their education
PCLinuxOS Magazine, Screenshots, and More
a few picks from the new issue
today's howtos
mostly idroot
This Week in GNOME: #163 Public Transit
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 23 to August 30
This week in Plasma: inhibiting inhibitions and more!
This is a big one, folks. Plasma 6.2’s soft feature freeze is now in effect, which means the last few features have just been merged
Back To School With Linux
let's take a look at how Linux can be used by students in furthering their education.
Immich 1.113 Unveils Folder View and Enhanced Tagging
Immich 1.113, a self-hosted photo and video backup solution, rolls out new folder views, tags, and enhanced mobile sync capabilities
Forget Proton: These 10 Awesome Games Run Natively on Linux
You don't need to use compatibility tools like Proton to play games on Linux
System76 Darter Pro Linux laptop review
The System76 Darter Pro is a sleek and customizable Linux Laptop tailored for developers and power users
I've tested dozens of operating systems. Fedora 40 beta is the fastest I've tried
Fedora's latest release is as fast as it is efficient and includes a handful of useful features
New Month, New Milestone [original]
'the 5%'
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles