Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

ASUS UGen300 USB AI Accelerator targets edge inference with Hailo-10H

The UGen300 is built around the Hailo Hailo-10H processor, which ASUS rates at up to 40 TOPS (INT4) of inference performance. The accelerator integrates 8 GB of LPDDR4 memory, allowing models to run locally on the device without consuming host system memory or CPU resources.

Linux Box Dev Edition brings Armbian Linux with Home Assistant support

THIRDREALITY lists a quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of onboard storage, along with integrated wireless connectivity including dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth/BLE, Thread, and standard Zigbee.

9to5Linux

KDE Frameworks 6.22 Fixes Multiple Clipboard-Related Issues on Wayland

KDE Frameworks 6.22 is here to fix multiple clipboard-related issues on Wayland, including an issue that caused the current copied data from the Klipper clipboard app to be lost when closing the pop-up without selecting anything, and an issue where the Spectacle screenshot tool failed to copy screenshots to the clipboard.

KDE Gear 25.12.1 Released with Various Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

KDE Gear 25.12.1 is here with improvements for the KDE Itinerary travel assistant app, which now features an extractor for KLM’s “Ticket for your trip” emails, support for extracting GOMUS annual tickets, and an updated KLM boarding pass extractor to also extract the boarding group.

news

Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 10, 2026

BinVec

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
This Week in Plasma: car of the year edition

  
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma

 
KDE Frameworks 6.22 Fixes Multiple Clipboard-Related Issues on Wayland

  
KDE Frameworks 6.22 open-source software suite is out now with various improvements and bug fixes for KDE apps and the Plasma desktop. Here’s what’s new!

 
Immutable Distro Nitrux 5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, New Tools

  
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the general availability of Nitrux 5.1 as a new stable update to this immutable and systemd-free distribution featuring new and updated components.

 
Barbados Joining Growing Number of Nations Where GNU/Linux is Measured at Around 10% [original]

  
Did something happen there?

 
New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees

  
NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service

 
Fedora Dominated by IBM Staff, Red Hat is 100% Focused on Promoting Slop and Riding Bubbles

  
sad news

 
Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Officially Nears End of Life

  
Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) will reach end of life on January 15, 2026


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
I changed this Android setting and now I can fit 30% more on my screen

 
Dozzle 9.0 Real‑Time Docker Log Viewer Improves Log Grouping

  
Dozzle 9.0 real‑time Docker log viewer adds collapsible homepage sections

 
loss32 Wants to Turn Linux Into a Full Win32 Desktop Powered by WINE

  
loss32 is an experimental Linux project that runs an entire Win32 desktop under WINE

 
Daily driving Linux for 3 years taught me these 6 habits

  
I deleted Windows off my work computer and permanently switched to Linux

 
LMDE 7 Users Get the Cinnamon 6.6 Desktop Environment

  
Cinnamon 6.6 has landed in LMDE 7

 
Steam Is Coming to ARM64 as Ubuntu Opens Testing via Snap

  
Steam is moving closer to ARM64 availability as Ubuntu opens testing of a Snap package powered by FEX x86 emulation

 
This awesome tool for Linux newcomers is like Ninite for Team Tux

  
Well, it turns out that someone has made something similar for Linux distros

 
Turning freedom values into freedom practice with the FSF tech team

  
Ian Kelling, FSF senior systems administrator, and also our president

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
This is free and open source software

 
Ubuntu Sway – Ubuntu with Sway Wayland compositor

  
Ubuntu Sway aims to provide a user-friendly desktop based on Sway

 
This Week in GNOME: #231 Blueprint Maps

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from January 02 to January 09

 
2026 Exercise [original]

  
I used to underestimate the importance of this, not just for physical but also for mental benefits

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related stuff

 
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux links

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Vitalik Buterin Rides the Credibility of Linux

  
Linux as a brand

 
Security and BSD Leftovers

  
just 2 more links for now

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Open Access, and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
Web Browsers: Brave Adblock Engine Rewrite, Using RSS, and Firefox Pushing Slop Dressed Up as Hey Hi (AI) After Removing RSS Support, Which Was Actually Useful

  
WWW picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Fairphone, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
gadgets and more

 
Omarchy 3.3.0 Released

  
based on Arch

 
Dima Kogan has the Meshroom packaged for Debian, Reproducible Builds in December 2025

  
Debian picks

 
today's howtos

  
only 3 for now

 
Games: Steel Bounty, Dungeon Rampage, Wireworks, and Dig Dig Die

  
half a dozen new articles from GamingOnLinux

 
Does 1 in 10 Laptops/Desktops in Somalia Run GNU/Linux Now? [original]

  
statCounter sees the same duo at almost 10%

 
today's howtos

  
only half a dozen for now

 
Security Patching in GNU/Linux

  
Security leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
kernel and more

 
Orange Pi RV2 and Octa-core RISC-V GNU/Linux laptop in 2026

  
some exciting Linux devices

 
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
mostly Red Hat, some Fedora

 
European Commission issues call for evidence on Free/Libre Software

  
FOSS win

 
Android Leftovers

  
I used the Honor Magic8 Pro, and the OnePlus 15 should be worried

 
Distributions and Operating Systems: AnduinOS, NeXT, EasyOS, FreeBSD, and Gentoo

  
mixture of relevant news

 
This free tool gives you one easy way to install apps on Linux and Mac - here's how

  
With Homebrew, you get access to even more apps - maintained by both Linux and MacOS developers

 
KDE Gear 25.12.1 Released with Various Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.12.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.12 series of this collection of open-source apps for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other platforms.

 
IPFire Linux Firewall Distro Adds Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 Support, LLDP and CDPv2

  
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199 has been released today by developer Michael Tremer as a new update to this hardened Linux firewall distribution that primarily performs as a router and a firewall, which introduces Wi-Fi 7 support and many other changes.

 
The state of Enterprise Linux for networking

  
The open-source Linux operating system has emerged to be the foundation for cloud and networking across industries

 
Why do I use Linux? It's the apps, and here are 7 of my favorites

  
Many people say they would switch to Linux if it weren't for the lack of some Windows-exclusive apps

 
This lightweight distro loaded with apps is not your father's GNU/Linux - here's why

  
Lightweight Linux distributions get a bad rap for shipping with minimal reinstalled software

 
MUSE Book laptop review – Testing an octa-core RISC-V Linux laptop in 2026

  
SpacemiT sent me a sample of the MUSE Book RISC-V Linux laptop for review

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
CuerdOS 2.0 Skycatcher Xfce: Spanish Distro Takes Chances, Mostly Succeeds

  
CuerdOS 2.0 Skycatcher’s Xfce edition leans on Debian Trixie, custom tuning

 
GNU/Linux Rose to 6% in Benin, Says statCounter [original]

  
GNU/Linux gains

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
leftovers focused on FOSS

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers: curl, RSS, and More

  
WWW centric picks

 
Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
This Week in Linux and more

 
Servers: Self-Hosted Grafana and Latest From Kubernetes

  
Server news

 
Android Leftovers

  
Your Android-powered car will get faster updates thanks to Qualcomm

 
Red Hat is Promoting Slop and Back Doors (Sold as "Confidential")

  
IBM and RHAT stuff

 
Devices With GNU/Linux and Open Hardware, 3-D Printing

  
On modding oriented machines

 
This Week in Plasma: new year, new accessibility features!

  
Plasma developers are starting to trickle back from their vacations

 
Want to try the original KDE desktop from 1996? I did, and it took me back - here's how

  
You can revisit the early days of Linux through MiDesktop, a modern fork of the original KDE 1

 
Kernel deadlock and splitting a Linux kernel package

  
Linux and more

 
today's howtos

  
idroot and more

 
Games: Titles in Steam, Godot 4.6 Beta 3, Vista 11 at Risk as GNU/Linux Gains (RAM Prices Favour the Latter)

  
many picks for today

 
I built a project management dashboard with Linux KDE Plasma widgets (no apps needed)

  
Well, here’s how I used KDE Plasma widgets to turn my Linux desktop into a functional project management dashboard

 
5 reasons I stopped using Ubuntu

  
Ubuntu has long been the face of Linux

 
Sick of Microslop? New Linux distro could win over Windows 11 haters

  
This is markedly different from current Linux efforts on the Windows front

 
Make Gnome Screenshot Work Again in Ubuntu 25.10

  
For users who prefer the classic Gnome Screenshot tool

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.4, and Linux 6.12.64

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.4 kernel

 
Fedora, GNU-like Mobile Linux, and Fake 'FSF' (FSF-EEE)

  
some leftovers

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google’s new Android source code release schedule is bad news for custom ROMs

 
TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with New OLED Display

  
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of their TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux-powered laptop with newer NVIDIA GPUs, newer Intel CPU, and a new display.

 
Someone made a sticky notes app within the Linux terminal, and you can download it right now

  
Ever since I made the jump over to Linux

 
This new Linux app lets you control your PC with your voice, and it's free

  
EasySpeak should fill a notable gap in the Linux ecosystem where many existing voice tools are either proprietary

 
Disable Lock Screen Media Controls in GNOME 49 (Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43)

  
This tutorial shows how to disable the media controls in the lock screen of GNOME 49 desktop in Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43

 
6 things Windows users always get wrong about Linux (and what’s actually true)

  
There are many misconceptions about Linux

 
This Linux distro is for people who just want games to work

  
There's no shortage of gaming-focused Linux distros right now

 
3 must-try tools if you want Windows-like desktop widgets on Ubuntu

  
During a recent visit to Stack Exchange's Unix and Linux section

 
I Thought This Wikipedia App for Linux was Pointless (I Was Wrong)

  
When I saw Wike in the GNOME Software store, I thought

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
Debian Urgently Seeks Volunteers After Data Protection Team Resigns

  
Debian seeks contributors interested in privacy to restore its Data Protection Team after all members stepped back

 
Games: Humble Bundle, More Gaming Handhelds Running GNU/Linux, SteamOS 3.7.19

  
9 picks from GamingOnLinux

 
Fedora 44 Will Be the First Distro to Adopt KDE's Plasma Login Manager

  
KDE recently announced that Plasma 6.8 will drop X11 support completely

 
Try Joplin: Your Open Source Evernote Alternative

  
If you rely heavily on note-taking apps and want to switch from a proprietary to an open-source solution

 
One Week of 2026 [original]

  
It has now been 7 days in the new year

 
Recent HowTos From Make Tech Easier

  
4 recent articles

 
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Recent Valnet Articles on GNU/Linux Work Through the Shell/Bash/Terminal

  
5 recent articles

 
Simon Batt's (Valnet) Journey Through GNU/Linux Distros, Including One on a Floppy Disk

  
a pair of recent articles

 
5 tiny Linux tools that replace big, heavy apps

  
It just works, and that's enough

 
Red Hat: Elections in Fedora, systemd Update, and Flathub Record

  
IBM et al

 
Linux package managers beat the Microsoft Store in every way

  
And it's not even close

 
6 Linux distros that are perfect for rescuing your PC

  
Whether it's destined for a closet or a landfill, these distros can be a perfect way to keep your PC alive

 
System76's Rust-based COSMIC desktop for Linux is here — and it's amazing

  
Most of the Linux distros I usually recommend to people tend to either use GNOME or KDE. Those 2 dominate the space

 
Newly discovered Unix V4 tape

  
UNIX is sort of back

 
Kernel: BPF, Memory Use, and "Episode 29 of the Dirk and Linus show"

  
Linux coverage from LWN

 
Red Hat, Bazaar (Flatpak), and Hey Hi (AI) Hype Instead of GNU/Linux or FOSS

  
IBM stuff

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles