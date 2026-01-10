news
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
-
BinVec - convert raster graphics into vector graphics - LinuxLinks
BinVec is a graphical program that converts raster graphics into vector graphics with real-time previews.
BinVec is built with Rust and is available for Linux and Windows.
This is free and open source software.
TBDel - manage files for deletion - LinuxLinks
TBDel is a simple command-line tool for managing a list of files and directories marked for deletion. A user can add, remove, list, and execute the deletion of these entries.
This is free and open source software.
SSLyze - SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library - LinuxLinks
SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library.
SSLyze can analyze the SSL/TLS configuration of a server by connecting to it, in order to ensure that it uses strong encryption settings (certificate, cipher suites, elliptic curves, etc.), and that it is not vulnerable to known TLS attacks (Heartbleed, ROBOT, OpenSSL CCS injection, etc.).
This is free and open source software.
Az-TUI - manage Azure Container Apps - LinuxLinks
Az-TUI is a terminal-based user interface (TUI) for managing Azure Container Apps, inspired by tools like K9s.
It allows you to browse your Container Apps, inspect details and revisions, and access container logs or shells, all from within a single terminal UI.
This is free and open source software.
Brushshe - painting app - LinuxLinks
Brushshe is a simple and user-friendly raster graphics editor.
This is cross-platform software running under Linux and Windows.
This is free and open source software.
Casdoor - IAM and SSO - LinuxLinks
Casdoor is a UI-first Identity and Access Management (IAM) / Single-Sign-On (SSO) platform with web UI supporting OAuth 2.0, OIDC, SAML, CAS, LDAP, SCIM, WebAuthn, TOTP, MFA and RADIUS.
This is free and open source software.
Orange Pi 6 Plus Single Board Computer running Linux: Power Consumption - LinuxLinks
This is the fourth article in a new series looking at a very interesting piece of kit from the folks at Orange Pi. It’s the Orange Pi 6 Plus development board.
This board is very different to the single-board computers I’ve previously covered. For example, it has a 12 core 64 bit ARMv9 processor with a total computing power of 45 TOPS (CPU/GPU/NPU).
DHV - dive into Python code - LinuxLinks
DHV is a terminal-based tool for diving into Python code, giving easy visual access to bytecode disassembly and the abstract syntax tree. If you’re curious about what’s “under the hood” when it comes to your Python source, this tool should help satisfy some of that curiosity.
This is free and open source software.