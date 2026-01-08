Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
Tock - simple timetracker
Tock is a powerful time tracking tool for the command line. It saves activity logs as plaintext files and provides an interactive terminal UI for viewing your time.
This is free and open source software.
sqruff - SQL linter and formatter
sqruff is a fast SQL formatter/linter.
This is free and open source software.
xls - ls utility
xls is a utility program for listing files.
This is free and open source software.
VHS - write terminal GIFs as code
VHS lets you write terminal GIFs as code for integration testing and demoing your CLI tools.
VHS has an SSH server built in. When you self-host VHS you can access it as though it were installed locally. VHS will have access to commands and applications on the host, so you don’t need to install them on your machine.
This is free and open source software.
98kalculator - scientific calculator
98kalculator is a fast, lightweight, and well-designed calculator built with Python and PyQt6. It’s made for users who want something more capable and better looking than the default system calculator, without unnecessary complexity.
This is free and open source software.
Waypin - sleek clipboard viewer
Waypin is a sleek clipboard viewer for Wayland/X11 with GTK3.
Instantly preview and manage your clipboard content with a beautiful, responsive interface.
This is free and open source software.
podliner - terminal-based podcast player
A podcast is a type of media, either audio or video, that you can access through RSS feeds. The term “podcast” is a blend of “broadcast” and “iPod.” By subscribing, you can automatically get the latest episode of a program you love as soon as it’s released. Podcasts are similar to radio or TV shows and can be produced by both professionals and enthusiasts, making them available for streaming or downloading on the internet.
podliner is a terminal-based podcast player. It’s cross-platform software that runs under Linux, macOS, and Windows. And it’s free and open source goodness.
Seer - GUI frontend to GDB
Seer aims to provide a simple yet attractive GUI frontend to GDB.
This is free and open source software.
CGSuite - computer algebra system
CGSuite is a computer algebra system for research in combinatorial game theory. It implements the Conway algebra of partizan combinatorial games and several related systems. CGSuite has a built-in library of well-known rulesets such as Clobber, Toads and Frogs, Kayles, and Wythoff Nim, and it includes a custom-designed scripting language, CGScript, that can be used to create and explore new ones.
A working knowledge of combinatorial game theory is assumed. An introductory CGT text, such as Winning Ways by Berlekamp, Conway, and Guy or Lessons in Play by Albert, Nowakowski, and Wolfe, will provide the necessary background material.
This is free and open source software.