Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Do you waddle the waddle?

AAEON Reveals BOXER-8742AI Embedded AI Box PC Based on NVIDIA Jetson T4000

The BOXER-8742AI is based on the NVIDIA Jetson T4000 module, which combines a 12-core Arm Neoverse-V3AE CPU with a Blackwell-architecture GPU featuring 1,536 CUDA cores and 64 fifth-generation Tensor Cores.

ADLINK Express-PTL and COM-HPC-mPTL pair Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Arc Xe3 graphics

Both modules are based on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors featuring a hybrid CPU architecture with performance (P), efficiency (E), and low-power efficiency (LPE) cores, supporting up to 16 cores in total.

9to5Linux

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with New OLED Display

The highlight of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 laptop is the new OLED display, which takes image quality to the next level with brilliant, high-contrast color reproduction, 2560×1600 pixels resolution, 500 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and up to 300Hz refresh rate for high FPS gaming.

IPFire Linux Firewall Distro Adds Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 Support, LLDP and CDPv2

Highlights of the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199 release include support for Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 wireless standards with the ability to select the preferred Wi-Fi mode, automatically detect and enable various capabilities on supported hardware, enablement of SSID Protection by default, the ability to convert multicast packets to unicast packets by default, and radar detection in the background.

Immutable Distro Nitrux 5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, New Tools

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series with CachyOS patches, Nitrux 5.1 features the Hyprland 0.52.2 desktop with new key bindings, support for window blur, revamped Waybar with a modern floating “island” design, and an updated lock screen with a battery indicator and media player information.

First Look at Devuan GNU+Linux 6 “Excalibur” on Raspberry Pi 5

Devuan 6.1 was released on the first day of the year as a small update to Devuan 6.0, which arrived in November 2025 based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series and powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series.

StarBook Horizon Linux Laptop Now on Sale with 32GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, and Coreboot

Featuring a 6061 aluminium chassis with a sand-blasted Pantone 433 finish, StarBook Horizon is powered by an Intel Alder Lake i3-N305 processor with 8 cores, 8 threads, 7W TDP, Intel UHD graphics, and 1.00 GHz clock speed, and features 32 GB 4800MT/s LPDDR5 onboard memory and 2TB Gen3 PCIe M2 2280 SSD storage.

GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate Now Available for Testing with Rust Goodies

The GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate brings even more goodies, including a burn-based YOLOX inference element and a YOLOX tensor decoder written in Rust, an audio source separation element based on demuc written in Rust, and a new GIF decoder element written in Rust with looping support.

Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 08, 2026

Disable Lock Screen Media Controls in GNOME 49 (Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43)

  
This tutorial shows how to disable the media controls in the lock screen of GNOME 49 desktop in Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43

 
Debian Urgently Seeks Volunteers After Data Protection Team Resigns

  
Debian seeks contributors interested in privacy to restore its Data Protection Team after all members stepped back

 
One Week of 2026

  
It has now been 7 days in the new year

 
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
System76's Rust-based COSMIC desktop for Linux is here — and it's amazing

  
Most of the Linux distros I usually recommend to people tend to either use GNOME or KDE. Those 2 dominate the space

 
Newly discovered Unix V4 tape

  
UNIX is sort of back

 
Red Hat, Bazaar (Flatpak), and Hey Hi (AI) Hype Instead of GNU/Linux or FOSS

  
New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees

  
NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service

 
Manjaro 26.0 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNOME 49

  
Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux 26.0 distribution has been officially released today as a major update that introduces some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and open-source software.

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
Someone made a sticky notes app within the Linux terminal, and you can download it right now

  
Ever since I made the jump over to Linux

 
This new Linux app lets you control your PC with your voice, and it's free

  
EasySpeak should fill a notable gap in the Linux ecosystem where many existing voice tools are either proprietary

 
Sick of Microslop? New Linux distro could win over Windows 11 haters

  
This is markedly different from current Linux efforts on the Windows front

 
6 things Windows users always get wrong about Linux (and what's actually true)

  
There are many misconceptions about Linux

 
This Linux distro is for people who just want games to work

  
There's no shortage of gaming-focused Linux distros right now

 
3 must-try tools if you want Windows-like desktop widgets on Ubuntu

  
During a recent visit to Stack Exchange's Unix and Linux section

 
I Thought This Wikipedia App for Linux was Pointless (I Was Wrong)

  
When I saw Wike in the GNOME Software store, I thought

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Games: Humble Bundle, More Gaming Handhelds Running GNU/Linux, SteamOS 3.7.19

  
Fedora 44 Will Be the First Distro to Adopt KDE's Plasma Login Manager

  
KDE recently announced that Plasma 6.8 will drop X11 support completely

 
Try Joplin: Your Open Source Evernote Alternative

  
If you rely heavily on note-taking apps and want to switch from a proprietary to an open-source solution

 
Recent HowTos From Make Tech Easier

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers

  
Recent Valnet Articles on GNU/Linux Work Through the Shell/Bash/Terminal

  
Simon Batt's (Valnet) Journey Through GNU/Linux Distros, Including One on a Floppy Disk

  
5 tiny Linux tools that replace big, heavy apps

  
Red Hat: Elections in Fedora, systemd Update, and Flathub Record

  
Linux package managers beat the Microsoft Store in every way

  
6 Linux distros that are perfect for rescuing your PC

  
Kernel: BPF, Memory Use, and "Episode 29 of the Dirk and Linus show"

  
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
Web Browsers/Clients: Curl, Search, and RSS

  
Databases: YottaDB and Postgres Self-managing

  
Programming Leftovers

  
ThinkPads and Yogas With GNU/Linux Preloaded, Rave About Ventoy

  
Devices With Linux and Open Hardware

  
BSD Leftovers

  
AMD Claims to be Releasing Details or Code for Linux and More

  
Ubuntu Leftovers and Proprietary Stuffing

  
today's howtos

  
GNU/Linux Measured as Having Risen to 5% in Burundi

  
HSBC blocks app users for having sideloaded password manager

  
How Github monopoly is destroying the open source ecosystem

  
Android Leftovers

  
Distributions and Operating Systems: AnduinOS, NeXT, EasyOS, FreeBSD, and Gentoo

  
Games: Humble Choice, Steam, and DLSS

  
You're sleeping on Linux Mint's most powerful feature: Cinnamon's built-in gestures

  
Linux Mint is known for being intuitive and beginner-friendly

 
This Week in Plasma: new year, new accessibility features!

  
Plasma developers are starting to trickle back from their vacations

 
Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Officially Nears End of Life

  
Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) will reach end of life on January 15, 2026

 
This is the tiniest Linux distro I've ever seen

  
Linux has a reputation for reviving old hardware

 
Why I use Qubes: 3 security reasons a normal Linux distro can't match

  
Qubes is still a mystery to most Linux users

 
Jellyfin Marks 7 Years With Major Desktop App Changes

  
Jellyfin confirms the new desktop app is now available on Flathub and Arch AUR for Linux users

 
Linux players on Steam reached all-time high in December

  
Valve has released the results of its Steam Hardware & Software Survey for December 2025

 
2026 could be the year of the (KDE) Linux desktop

  
You hear declarations every year about the long-told "year of the Linux desktop" arriving this year

 
Stick to the Science, the Facts, the Observable Reality

  
Science is at the heart of this site

 
New Dell XPS 14 and 16 Announced, Ubuntu Version Coming This Year

  
Dell has announced the return of its XPS laptop line at CES 2026

 
The 6 Linux distros I expect to rule 2026 - and why

  
Which Linux distributions will rise above the competition in 2026 to dethrone the old guard

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Kraft 2.0 Announcement

  
I am very happy to announce the release of version Kraft 2.0.0

 
Mageia: Happy New Year, 2026

  
The Mageia team wishes the the whole community a happy 2026 filled with peace

 
Immutable Distro Nitrux 5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, New Tools

  
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the general availability of Nitrux 5.1 as a new stable update to this immutable and systemd-free distribution featuring new and updated components.

 
Security Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and Late Night Linux

  
2 new episodes

 
today's howtos

  
The Crazy Weather is Finished

  
We wonder how many birds will perish or die due to climate change

 
Today in Techrights

  
Firefox Becomes Slop, "Gnome Says No to [Slop] Extensions"

  
Two articles from Linux Magazine

 
First Look at Devuan GNU+Linux 6 "Excalibur" on Raspberry Pi 5

  
The community behind the Devuan GNU+Linux project has published Raspberry Pi images of the latest release, Devuan 6.1 (codename Excalibur), so I took it for a test drive on my Raspberry Pi 5 to give you guys a first look at what Devuan can do on the tiny single-board computer.

 
Sydney Butler Turns His TV Into GNU/Linux PC

  
Here Is Why Gamers Are Switching To Linux Instead Of Windows In 2026

  
tools like Valve's Proton have matured to the point where most Steam libraries can run smoothly, often with comparable or even superior performance

 
I dumped Windows 11 for Linux, and you should too

  
With the growing number of users jumping from Windows to Linux, I decided to fully take the plunge and dive deep into the Open Source ocean. A few months and several headaches later, it has proved to be the best computer-related decision I've made in over a decade (and perhaps in my entire life).

 
Security Patches for GNU/Linux, Security in General Abandoned (All About Back Doors Now)

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Running, Reading, Redoing Sites

  
Back End/Databases: pgtwin as OCF Agent, Kubernetes v1.35, MySQL vs PostgreSQL Performance, and DuckDB Considered Harmful

  
Programming Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Debian: OpenQA Debian Image Testing Project, VailuxOS 1.6, and More

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Openterface, Raspberry Pi, ESP32

  
Graphics: Graphics Card Upgrade Journey and Improving the Flatpak Graphics Drivers Situation

  
today's howtos

  
Red Hat OpenShift, Hype, and Partner Program

  
Latest from redhat.com

 
StarBook Horizon Linux Laptop Now on Sale with 32GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, and Coreboot

  
Linux hardware vendor StarLabs announced today that its StarBook Horizon Linux-powered laptop is now on sale as a 13-inch Coreboot notebook designed for privacy and as a daily driver.

 
GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate Now Available for Testing with Rust Goodies

  
The GStreamer project published today the first Release Candidate (RC) milestone of the upcoming GStreamer 1.28 stable series of this widely used open-source multimedia framework for handling audio and video streams.

 
Games: Bazzite, Other GNU/Linux Distros, and New Titles

  
Android Leftovers

  
Phosh 0.52 GNOME-Based Mobile Shell Brings QR Codes for Wi-Fi Hotspots

  
Phosh 0.52 introduces QR code sharing for Wi-Fi hotspots

 
Open Source in 2026 Faces a Defining Moment

  
Open-source software and Linux are no longer fringe technologies in 2026

 
FreeBSD vs. Slackware: Which super stable OS is right for you?

  
One is the world's oldest Linux distro

 
This modern take on Xfce is the perfect distro for audio fans - here's why

  
Building on an already established Linux distribution

 
I spent a week with NixOS and it completely changed how I think about Linux

  
I've used Linux for several years

 
Parch – Persian Arch

  
Parch Linux, which stands for Persian Arch

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
In Africa's Second-Largest Nation, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), GNU/Linux Jumped to 4% This Year [original]

  
We've been seeing a lot of the same in other African nations this year

 
First Good News of 2026! COCOS 4 Game Engine Goes Open Source

  
Previously proprietary, this game engine is now fully open source

 
LXQt 2.3.0: Best New Features

  
LXQt 2.3.0 brings improved Wayland support and few tweaks

 
Phone Charging Speeds With Debian/Trixie

  
What I want to do is get an acceptable ratio of charge time to use time for a free software phone

 
Thinking About My Audience

  
To my friends and family: Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) refers to software that anyone can freely use

 
Original Stories, Engineering Work, and Bird Flocks [original]

  
The birds are like pets for us

 
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Today in Techrights

  
