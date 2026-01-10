news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 10, 2026



Quoting: loss32 Wants to Turn Linux Into a Full Win32 Desktop Powered by WINE —

Linux enthusiasts never cease to amaze with their efforts to revive memories of the recent past, and their latest endeavor is a perfect example. An experimental project called loss32 proposes a radically different vision for the Linux desktop: a system where the entire graphical environment consists of Win32 applications running under WINE rather than traditional Linux desktop software.

The idea behind loss32 is to build an open-source operating system that feels like a classic Windows desktop, but powered by the Linux kernel. To achieve this, instead of GTK or Qt applications, the desktop itself is composed of Win32 programs such as explorer.exe, Paint, and other familiar components, all running through WINE. At the same time, Linux applications remain technically available, but they are not the primary focus of the environment.