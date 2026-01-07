news
Immutable Distro Nitrux 5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, New Tools
Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series with CachyOS patches, Nitrux 5.1 features the Hyprland 0.52.2 desktop with new key bindings, support for window blur, revamped Waybar with a modern floating “island” design, and an updated lock screen with a battery indicator and media player information.
Nitrux 5.1 also comes with new tools, including Cinderward, a simple, Wayland-friendly GUI for firewalld built with MauiKit, firewalld, a dynamically managed firewall, and ADIOS (Adaptive Deadline I/O Scheduler), a block-layer I/O scheduler for the Linux kernel.