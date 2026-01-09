Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Open Access, and Standards

Scholarly authorship motivations are incredibly difficult to shift. We have seen many attempts over the past twenty five years to change author or researcher behavior. These have included trying to motivate authors to publish open access, to author rights retention addendums, to shifting assessment away from the Journal Impact Factor. Certainly, there are trends that have changed behavior in the community, notably with OA publishing over time. However, as a general rule, the research enterprise is extremely conservative when it comes to adapting to change that impacts their methods of assessment, promotion, and tenure. While much consternation is pointed to scholarly publishers or data aggregators as the source of these problems, they are rooted in the practice of the academy. It is highly likely that many of these are issues that will only be solved actuarially.