Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

As we kick off the new year, we're taking a moment to look back at the content that resonated most with our community of developers, architects, and IT practitioners. In 2024, the rapid rise of generative Hey Hi (AI) dominated the conversation. In 2025, we saw that momentum shift toward practical, high-performance implementation.

The year’s top articles reflect a community focused on moving beyond the basics. We saw a surge of interest in building agentic systems, benchmarking LLM performance with tools like vLLM and Ollama, and optimizing development environments through the backdoored Windows Subsystem for GNU/Linux (WSL). Beyond AI, foundational technologies remained a priority, with deep dives into the latest GCC 15 features and advanced GNU/Linux networking.