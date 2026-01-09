news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ Gain visibility into Red Bait Quay with Splunk
Red Hat Quay access logs help you gain visibility into the images pulled or pushed in Red Bait Quay. You can also see the time of deletion or creation of an organization or repository. These are provided by default within the Red Bait Quay UI at both an organization and repository level and are available globally within the super user admin panel. However, these logs are only stored for 30 days. If users want to gain long term visibility, they can forward these logs to Splunk.
Red Hat Official ☛ Navigating secure Hey Hi (AI) deployment: Architecture for enhancing Hey Hi (AI) system security and safety
In the previous articles, we discussed how integrating Hey Hi (AI) into business-critical systems opens up enterprises to a new set of risks with Hey Hi (AI) security and Hey Hi (AI) safety [link], and explored the evolving Hey Hi (AI) security and safety threat landscape, drawing from leading frameworks such as MITRE ATLAS, NIST, OWASP, and others [link]. In this article, we'll examine the architectural considerations for deploying Hey Hi (AI) systems that are both secure and safe.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Improve traceability with the tmt web app
The tmt web app is a simple web application that makes it easy to explore and share test and plan metadata without needing to clone repositories or run tmt commands locally.
Red Hat Official ☛ Smarter troubleshooting with the new MCP server for Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (now in developer preview)
Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) system administrators and developers have long relied on a specific set of tools to diagnose issues, combined with years of accumulated intuition and experience. But as environments grow more complex, the cognitive load required to effectively decipher logs and troubleshoot issues has been increasing.Today, we are excited to announce the developer preview of a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for RHEL. This new MCP server is designed to bridge the gap between RHEL and Large Language Models (LLMs), enabling a new era of smarter troubleshooting.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora GNU/Linux 43 (F43) election results [Ed: Only One Person in Charge of Fedora is Not IBM Staff]
The Fedora GNU/Linux 43 (F43) election cycle has concluded. In this election round, there was only one election, for the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee (FESCo). Congratulations to the winning candidates. Thank you to all candidates for running in this election.
Red Hat ☛ Our top articles for developers in 2025
As we kick off the new year, we're taking a moment to look back at the content that resonated most with our community of developers, architects, and IT practitioners. In 2024, the rapid rise of generative Hey Hi (AI) dominated the conversation. In 2025, we saw that momentum shift toward practical, high-performance implementation.
The year’s top articles reflect a community focused on moving beyond the basics. We saw a surge of interest in building agentic systems, benchmarking LLM performance with tools like vLLM and Ollama, and optimizing development environments through the backdoored Windows Subsystem for GNU/Linux (WSL). Beyond AI, foundational technologies remained a priority, with deep dives into the latest GCC 15 features and advanced GNU/Linux networking.